Students at Ridgeview Elementary School received an exciting visit earlier this month from popular children’s author Jerry Pallotta, who spent the day talking to the students about his experience and urging them to “read a zillion books.”
Pallotta is an award-winning author of over 90 educational and exciting children’s books ranging from “The Ocean Alphabet” to “The Chocolate Bar Fractions Book” and his very popular “Who Would Win” series. Pallotta took the time to visit Ridgeview on Dec. 12 so that he could help inspire students to become interested in reading and writing.
Throughout the day Pallotta spoke to several groups about his writing process, beginning with the inspiration for some of his favorite books. He talked about visiting museums and animal sanctuaries around the world to learn about the animals in his books. Much of his inspiration, he said, also came from his experiences growing up on the shores of Maine as well as his memories of reading alphabet books to his own children.
“We just wanted to have the kids be able to kind of put a face with the author of some of the books that they really enjoy — the ‘Who Would Win’ series that he does is very popular amongst all the grades and they’re all familiar with it,” said Lori Nash, Ridgeview’s librarian and media specialist. “Then we also thought that it was important for them to be able to see what the work of an author is and know that that’s something they could do one day.”
Pallotta took the time to show the students some of his books at various stages of the writing and editing processes. He talked to them about word choice and demonstrated some of the decision making that goes into writing and designing books.
Pallotta’s visit was a part of the school’s efforts to encourage students to get excited about achieving their school reading goals. Additionally, Nash said that having authors like Pallotta visit Ridgeview is a great way to keep the students excited about school, and give them a sense of normalcy after such visits were impossible during the COVID-19 pandemic.