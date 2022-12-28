Students at Ridgeview Elementary School received an exciting visit earlier this month from popular children’s author Jerry Pallotta, who spent the day talking to the students about his experience and urging them to “read a zillion books.”

Jerry Pallotta

Jerry Pallotta is an award-winning writer and author of over 90 children’s stories.

Pallotta is an award-winning author of over 90 educational and exciting children’s books ranging from “The Ocean Alphabet” to “The Chocolate Bar Fractions Book” and his very popular “Who Would Win” series. Pallotta took the time to visit Ridgeview on Dec. 12 so that he could help inspire students to become interested in reading and writing.

