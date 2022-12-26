Cherokee Elementary School students are wild about books and through the first half of the school year they have proved it. On Dec. 9, the student body surpassed the 2022-2023 school year goal of 7,400 Accelerated Reader points. In just five months, the school has earned 7,689 points.

“I am very proud of the dedication all our students have made toward reaching our goal,” Cherokee Principal Richard Hutson said. “As an educator, it is especially rewarding to see your students develop a love of reading and harness that passion to meet and exceed literacy goals. I would also like to give a huge shout-out to Mrs. (Cheryl) Hoye, our Cherokee library media specialist, for leading this charge and fostering a love for reading in all of our students.”

