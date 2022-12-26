Cherokee Elementary School students are wild about books and through the first half of the school year they have proved it. On Dec. 9, the student body surpassed the 2022-2023 school year goal of 7,400 Accelerated Reader points. In just five months, the school has earned 7,689 points.
“I am very proud of the dedication all our students have made toward reaching our goal,” Cherokee Principal Richard Hutson said. “As an educator, it is especially rewarding to see your students develop a love of reading and harness that passion to meet and exceed literacy goals. I would also like to give a huge shout-out to Mrs. (Cheryl) Hoye, our Cherokee library media specialist, for leading this charge and fostering a love for reading in all of our students.”
To go along with the reading theme of being “Wild about Books,” the Cherokee Literacy Committee created a ‘Race Through the Treetops’ to keep track of the schoolwide reading contest. Each grade was assigned an animal — for example, fifth-grade classes are monkeys. Then each class got its own animal that Evelyn Tripodi cut at the Central Office.
For the race itself, grades K-1 competed against each other, then 2-3, and then 4-5. Each of those races has different goals and different point totals to reach those goals. However, this year’s goal was 7,400 points.
“We believed that was a reachable goal,” Hoye said. “But we didn’t realize they would get to it before the end of 2022. We are so proud of our students and the love of reading that they are developing. These students have just completely amazed me and everyone in the school is so proud of them.”