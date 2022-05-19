David Crockett High School NJROTC students recently completed their annual Change of Command ceremony.
Cadet Caleb Corso will take command of the Crockett unit which was commissioned in 1973 by the secretary of the Navy.
Corso received his orders to assume the duties and title of commanding officer of the David Crockett High School Navy JROTC on May 5. The cadet commander issues orders through the executive officer to make sure cadet staff perform their duties in an exemplary and highly professional manner.
“If you would have told freshman me that I would have a chain of command position in my senior year, I wouldn’t have believed you,” Corso said. “But now, I am honored to have been chosen for Commanding Officer. Now that I have the position that I do, I plan to do everything in my power to get another Distinguished Unit next year and continue our streak, while also increasing enrollment for future years. I know that this position is going to be a tough one, but I’m ready and excited to take command and learn how to be a better leader. If there’s one thing I want to teach the cadets, it’s that there is a difference between being a boss and being a leader, and I want to be able to teach them how to be a leader.”
Corso is the son of Vincent and Kim Corso of Limestone. He was selected for the position for his sustained superior performance of duties as supply officer and platoon commander. Corso achieved a perfect score on the ACT and is currently pursuing opportunities with the United States Navy.
Cadet Hope Krell was selected as the executive officer of the DCHS NJROTC unit. Krell will be responsible under the commanding officer for managing the mission support functions of the cadet corps. Second in command, she assumes command and commander responsibilities in the absence of the commanding officer.
“I am thrilled and thankful to have been selected as the new executive officer for the upcoming school year. I am looking forward to leading next year’s NJROTC cadets to excellence. With God’s help and guidance, I will do my utmost to lead them with honor, courage and discipline,” Krell said.
“My primary goal is to be a leader who can be trusted and depended upon, all the while building up each and every cadet, encouraging them to do their very best for our unit and for themselves. By doing this, we can work together as a team to accomplish great things that bring honor to the (unit).”
Krell is the daughter of John and Mary Ann Krell of Telford. She was selected for her position by the Naval Science Instructors due to her sustained superior performance while assigned as platoon commander and orienteering commander. Krell plans to pursue a career as a linguist in the military or earn a degree in musical theatre. She would also like to run cross country on the collegiate level.
Cadet Kerri Quinn was selected as the operations officer. Quinn will be responsible under the executive officer for managing the mission support functions of the cadet corps. Quinn plans on enlisting in the Army and working her way through the ranks to the Green to Gold commissioning program after graduation.
Cadet Ty Slagle was selected as DCHS NJROTC command master chief. Slagle will be the principal advisor to the cadet commanding officer on the state of morale, discipline, and training of cadets within the unit. Slagle is the son of Roy and Dawn Slagle of Jonesborough. He plans on attending Tennessee Tech University and majoring in a Science field.
