Chad Barrett
CHARLIE WARDEN_ETSU

Chad Barrett is continuing to advance his career at WETS-FM, a public radio station housed on East Tennessee State University’s main campus, as he is stepping into the role of station director.

For Barrett, a WETS-FM internship in 2011 sparked a professional passion.

