ETSU Peace Crane Project

East Tennessee State University will formally recognize an art installation Thursday on the first floor of the Culp near the Cave.  The project is part of the global Peace Crane Project.

 Contributed

East Tennessee State University will formally recognize an art installation, part of the global Peace Crane Project, on the walls of the D.P. Culp Student Center.

The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday, on the first floor of the Culp Center near the Cave. 

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you