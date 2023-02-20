East Tennessee State University will formally recognize an art installation, part of the global Peace Crane Project, on the walls of the D.P. Culp Student Center.
The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday, on the first floor of the Culp Center near the Cave.
In fall 2022, students in a course at ETSU titled “Special Topics: Art in Public Space” worked to permanently document some of ETSU’s core values of unity and diversity. The design celebrated International Day of Peace, highlighting the Peace Crane Project with a mural depicting the region’s mountainous landscape and a cloud of laser-cut cranes.
The Peace Crane Project, founded in 2013 by former Disney animator Sue DiCicco, aims to promote world peace through the exchange of uplifting messages and acts of kindness around the globe.
At ETSU, roughly 200 cranes were laser-cut from wood and then painted in color shades representing flags and nationalities worldwide by ETSU community members. Before painting one side of the wooden crane, students inscribed messages of peace on the back side of each crane. In an acknowledgment that ETSU is home to students of over 50 nationalities, the cranes incorporated here carry messages that both originate from and are intended for the world community as it is represented in Johnson City and at ETSU.
“It has been an incredible opportunity to work on a project on this large scale and to be engaged in bringing such a positive message to our campus. For many of us students, this was our first time having the chance to work on a mural. It was a positive team-building environment learning both the technical and artistic aspects that go into a project like this,” said Delaney Rogers, a graduate student who took part in the mural project. “With this experience under our belts, we can apply for similar mural projects in Johnson City and beyond, continuing to bring art to the public. I am sure I speak for all students involved when I say we hope you enjoy viewing the mural as much as we enjoyed making it.”
Thursday’s event is free and open to the public. For disability accommodations, call the ETSU Office of Disability Services at (423) 439-8346.