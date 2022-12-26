Today is the first day of Kwanzaa — a weeklong winter holiday that lasts from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1 and celebrates the culture and history of African Americans and members of the African Diaspora.
Although Kwanzaa has been growing in recognition and popularity during recent years, many who do not celebrate it are still unclear on what the meaning of the holiday is. Dr. Daryl A. Carter, director of East Tennessee State University’s Black American Studies program, said the holiday is not a religious or political celebration, rather it is a time to look back on Black history and to celebrate Black culture.
The first celebration of Kwanzaa took place in the 1960s and, as Carter said, was born out of the frustration that many Black Americans felt during the Civil Rights movement. The idea was created by civil rights activist Maulana Karenga and quickly picked up popularity in major cities like Los Angeles, Oakland and San Francisco following the Watts Riots. Karenga was inspired by the Black Cultural Revolution and Black Arts Movement and wanted to make time for people to not only reflect on black history, but also celebrate the present.
“So the idea there was to create a holiday for black people that would celebrate and honor the roots of black Americans and reaffirm and promote these cultural ties in a way that would be empowering,” Carter said.
Many of the core principles of Kwanzaa — which are still central to modern celebrations — are creativity, equity, collective economy, self-determination, faith and unity. However, the most important part of the holiday is the celebration of Black heritage and remembrance of those people who were lost in slavery and the diaspora.
According to Carter, Kwanzaa is often celebrated by gathering with friends and family, wearing traditional African clothing, giving gifts and engaging with Black art, music and literature. Candles and the colors red, green and black are also often associated with Kwanzaa.
One of the biggest misconceptions surrounding the holiday is that it is a political or religious move that seeks to take away from other winter holidays like Hanukkah and Christmas. Carter said that for a while, people celebrated Kwanzaa as a “less commercialized” alternative to Christmas. However, none of these accurately reflect the true nature of the holiday.
“I think it’s taken on a little bit more meaning in the last 20 years — at least from a rhetorical standpoint — because of issues we’ve had over race in this country,” Carter said. “At the same time, ironically, you do have somewhat of a decline in people participating.”
He said this could be due to the recent upsurge in the integration of stories, remembrances and celebrations from multiple cultures in universities and schools across the United States. With many people learning about Black heritage and culture every day, setting aside special time to celebrate these things may have become less of a priority for some.
Carter said that when it comes to Kwanzaa, “getting away from the negative aspect of race is important.” He said that since the idea of race is a social construct, it is important that African Americans are not defined by “the negativity of huge portions of the Black experience in this country,” and that their heritage and cultural contributions be celebrated.
Kwanzaa is celebrated in many places around the world, and it is something that anyone can participate in. Some of Carter’s suggestions for celebrating the holiday include supporting Black-owned businesses and predominantly Black colleges or other institutions, listening to music from Black artists, reading works from Black writers and engaging in art from the Black community. He also recommended reaching out to local multicultural centers and organizations for information about any community events celebrating Kwanzaa.