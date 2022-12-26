Happy Kwanzaa

Kwanzaa is celebrated from December 26 to January 1.

 Bulgn Design/ Shutterstock

Today is the first day of Kwanzaa — a weeklong winter holiday that lasts from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1 and celebrates the culture and history of African Americans and members of the African Diaspora.

Although Kwanzaa has been growing in recognition and popularity during recent years, many who do not celebrate it are still unclear on what the meaning of the holiday is. Dr. Daryl A. Carter, director of East Tennessee State University’s Black American Studies program, said the holiday is not a religious or political celebration, rather it is a time to look back on Black history and to celebrate Black culture.

