Republican candidates looking to fill six seats on the Washington County Board of Education voiced similar concerns about revamping school funding and retaining teachers Monday at a forum in Johnson City.
The hour-long question-and-answer session, which was organized by Washington County Commissioner Jodi Jones, was held in Memorial Park Community Center.
The forum included incumbents Keith Ervin and Annette Buchanan, as well as Vince Walters, Cody Day and Kerrie Aistrop, who are vying for one of the three 1st District seats on the May 3 primary ballot.
The three winners of that contest will appear in the Aug. 4 general election.
Republican candidates Gregg Huddlestone and incumbent David Hammond are also vying for one of three seats in the 3rd District. The Republicans will join incumbent independent candidate Chad Fleenor on the August ballot.
Candidates answered questions Monday night from the forum’s moderator, Lottie Ryans, who is the director of workforce and literacy development for the First Tennessee Development District.
When asked about the challenges a school board member will likely face in the next four years:
• Huddlestone said he believes it will be “hiring and keeping” the best teachers in the school system.
• Buchanan said retaining teachers will be “very important,” as well as addressing “student disciplinary issues” linked to COVID-19.
• Day said he expects to spend time tackling the aftermath of social problems brought about by the pandemic, in addition to improving student literacy.
• Walters said school safety will be paramount, as will be addressing student drug abuse and mental health issues.
• Ervin said addressing “school funding” and recognizing the difficulty county schools have in keeping teacher pay competitive with Johnson City Schools.
• Aistrop said making up for student literacy losses during the pandemic and addressing the school system’s staff shortage at all levels.
• Hammond said improving pay for teachers, as well as addressing the morale of teachers who were somewhat “beaten up” by the COVID pandemic.
The candidates expressed similar skepticism of Gov. Bill Lee’s plan to revamp the state’s funding formula for the Basic Education Program. Incumbents Buchanan, Ervin and Hammond each noted that since the governor’s plan calls for the money to follow the students, some those funds will likely go to charter schools.
Hammond also said state lawmakers should not “rush into” adopting the new plan.
Aistrop also said some school funding will likely go to charter schools, but added that early projections show Washington County Schools to see “considerable more money” under the plan
Day said he believes it would be better if state government “stayed out” of dictating the particulars of the school funding formula. Meanwhile, Walters said the county would have to “do the best with what we get.”
Huddlestone told the audience he hopes voters will contact their state lawmakers and let them know that the school funding formula needs much more work.
The early voting period for the May 3 primary is April 13 to April 28.