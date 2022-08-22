ETSU students make use of new Center for the Arts
Contributed/ETSU Martin Center

East Tennessee State University has issued a call to alumni of the ETSU Choirs to gather for a special reunion concert.

The event, which will help kick off Homecoming week at ETSU, happens at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, in the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts.

