East Tennessee State University’s Center of Excellence for Sports Science and Coach Education has announced a new partnership with BridgeAthletic, a company renowned for supplying world-class software that not only tracks athletic performance but delivers custom training programs to the individuals who use it.
As a part of the partnership, ETSU will gain access to BridgeTracker, a cutting-edge athletic management data tracking system. The cloud-based software prioritizes sport efficiency. It allows athletes, coaches and researchers to develop customized workout plans based not only on an athlete’s current ability and goals, but also their sport- and position-specific needs. Because the data is centralized, individuals will be able to find their workout plans, nutrition information, performance statistics and more in one convenient location that can be accessed at any time from a variety of desktop and mobile devices.
“The CESSCE is at the vanguard of sport science and performance coaching education,” said Andrew Nelson, ETSU Olympic Sports performance coach and sport physiology and sport performance doctoral student. “This partnership with BridgeAthletic is another step toward actualizing a scientific approach to address issues surrounding athletic performance. BridgeAthletic’s pioneering software allows for improved efficiency in the delivery and monitoring of training that will ultimately assist in our efforts to produce transformational research and performance coaching.”
Additionally, BridgeAthletic services are now available to ETSU affiliates and alumni at a discounted rate.
For more information about CESSCE’s partnership with BridgeAthletic and their services, contact Nelson at nelsonda1@etsu.edu or call the CESSCE at (423) 439-8476.