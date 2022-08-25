BlueSky Institute

BlueSky Institute's Brad Leon speaks to prospective students and families at the BlueSky Showcase open house in September of 2021.

BlueSky Institute, a new IT education program formed through a partnership between East Tennessee State University and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee, has launched its first class.

Over the last three years, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee (BCBST) and ETSU have been working to launch a new program which, according to ETSU’s website, offers “an accelerated tech degree that starts with job training and ends with a job opportunity.”

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video