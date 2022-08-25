BlueSky Institute, a new IT education program formed through a partnership between East Tennessee State University and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee, has launched its first class.
Over the last three years, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee (BCBST) and ETSU have been working to launch a new program which, according to ETSU’s website, offers “an accelerated tech degree that starts with job training and ends with a job opportunity.”
Tony Pittarese, Brad Leon and Matthew Desjardins shared a look at the new program and talked about the success of the partnership between these two institutions.
“So BlueSky really came out of two pretty big workforce needs at Blue Cross,” said Leon, who is the executive director of the BlueSky Institute. “The first is that we can’t find nearly enough people to work on our IT team … simply because we can’t find enough folks with that particular skill set in the regional workforce. … Second, when we would hire recent college graduates, we found that it would take up to a year or more to train them up.”
Leon said that at any given time throughout the year, the company will have up to 150 open positions on their IT team. This problem is certainly not unique to BCBST and can be seen in IT employers around the country and the world.
“We looked at data from the Department of Labor for Tennessee, and there were about 4,100 jobs last year that required an IT background,” he continued, “but Tennessee colleges and universities collectively were graduating about 1,100.”
BCBST’s CEO, JD Hickey, came up with the idea of reaching out to a local educational institution and creating a program that would help to meet these needs. And so, the BlueSky Tennessee Institute was formed.
Through this program, students are able to take classes from ETSU’s ABET accredited program and earn a fully accredited, four-year computing degree in only 27 months. They will be able to do this by working through an educational program that is laid out like a traditional work schedule — that is Monday to Friday with no summer or winter breaks.
“What the Department of Computing did was … just laid out all of their courses in the shortest most critical path possible, and then we’ve built in student support structures,” said Desjardins, one of the on-site ETSU instructors at BlueSky.
The program is a mix of IT courses and frequent exposure to business and IT spaces through the direct teaching of curriculum and weekly professional development series, with paid internship opportunities sprinkled in along the way. Leon said that the program directors recognize that they will be working with 19- and 20-year-old students, and they want to prepare them for the workforce “as holistically as possible.”
“Students will be taking courses Monday through Thursday, and then on Friday they’ll be doing professional development on content specific topics like engagement with our IT experts on different topics like personal finance, or how to prepare a resume or managing stress,” explained Leon. “So we’re hoping that after the course of this program, they’ll be ready for work on day one.”
According to Pittarese, “The Diversity, Equity and Inclusion goals that were established with this program really aligned with our mission as a department, as a college and as a university. The opportunity to create opportunities for students that might otherwise not be able to pursue higher education, just added another level of excitement to this opportunity.”
Leon explained that the motivation behind having BlueSky on-site at BCBST’s headquarters in Chattanooga was “so that there could be a lot of interaction between the students and the folks on our IT team,” and so that the students can gain real job experience as they learn and see what a career in the IT field is like.
Both BCBST and ETSU have shown great dedication to this program. ETSU hired professors to work and live in Chattanooga, and BCBST worked to hire administrative and support staff dedicated to making the program a success.
“For me the most important priority at the moment is making sure that students are successful,” said Leon. “And the way I define that success is that they successfully complete the program within 27 months and then get job offers and accept job offers here at Blue Cross.”
Leon, Pittarese and Desjardins all agreed that the BlueSky program, and the IT field in general, offers a wealth of opportunity for students.
“Blue Sky students and department of computing students at ETSU are positioning themselves not only for immediate opportunities,” said Leon, “but for a career pathway that is going to give them robust and exciting opportunities for the entirety of their career.”
“The great thing about IT is it’s not just one thing,” added Pittarese. “Think about all the different areas that computers are used — it’s practically universal at this point. So a student who is electing a career in something IT related, not only has a tremendous diversity of areas in which IT is applied, but it’s a field that is continuing to grow and expand.”
Desjardins shared that he has worked with many students who have had concerns about what job opportunities will be available to them after they choose a degree path.
“So it’s really nice to have a partner like Blue Cross Blue Shield, you know, to have these jobs available for the students upon graduation,” he said. “With all of the professional tips and tricks that Blue Cross Blue Shield is bringing to the table for these students, they’re getting more than just education. They’re getting life experience, they’re getting on-the-job training, they’re getting professional development and they’re getting life skills.”
He added that even if BlueSky students decide to find an IT job with an employer that isn’t BCBST, “getting a degree from this program is definitely going to put a student at the top of the page for someone who is looking for new hires.”
Leon and Pittarese had nothing but good things to say about each other’s institutions and the teamwork and partnership that has gone into creating the BlueSky program.
“We talked to a lot of institutions and truly ETSU was by far the best fit for us,” said Leon. “They were entrepreneurial, they were innovative, they were excited, and they’ve been great collaborative partners every step along the way.”
He added that the quality of the curriculum and instruction at ETSU was also a significant factor.
“One of the things that has been really great about the partnership from the ETSU perspective,” said Pittarese, “is that Blue Cross Blue Shield has been with us on this journey the whole way. … As we explore partnerships as a university with other organizations, I think what Blue Cross Blue Shield has done has really set the standard for what a true collaboration looks like between a commercial organization and a higher education institution.”
“The kind of model that we’ve worked on with ETSU is a model that is replicable,” said Leon, “and 10 years from now, I would love to see other universities and other companies partnering in the same way that we have, so that there is a tighter link between higher education and workforce training.”
Pittarese echoed this and said that he hopes ETSU will be able to continue forming partnerships with local employers, to help give students better job training and opportunities.
BlueSky Institute’s first cohort began classes this month, and registration is ongoing for the next group. These registration deadlines are in mid-October and mid-January, with instruction beginning in the summer of each academic year. BCBST, the Tennessee state government and others have worked to provide some financial assistance to students in both the BlueSky program and ETSU’s Department of Computing.
For more information or to register for the BlueSky program visit www.blueskytn.com.