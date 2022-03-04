Legislation was approved by the Tennessee Senate this week to provide the framework for what will become the state’s Middle College Program.
Senate Bill 2370 was sponsored by state Sen. Jon Lundberg, R-Bristol, and co-sponsored by state Sen. Rusty Crowe, R-Johnson City.
Crowe has also also passed legislation backed by Gov. Bill Lee, known as the Give Hope Protection Act, in the state Senate Education Committee on Wednesday.
Together, these bills will increase the allowable dual-enrollment hours and Hope Scholarship dollars for students.
The legislation will also allow students in the 8th and 9th grades to begin utilizing dual enrollment, enabling them to graduate from high school not only with a high school diploma, but also with a two-year degree in nursing, welding, computers, mechanics or other career and technical Education degree.
These students could walk across the stage to receive their diploma on the weekend and begin work as soon as Monday with their CTE certification.
“We are very proud of the governor, who has been the catalyst for CTE development in Tennessee,” Crowe said in statement released Friday. “Earlier this year, Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby, myself, Lundberg, Rep. John Holsclaw, R-Elizabethton; Rep. Scotty Campbell, R-Mountain City; and Rep. Tim Hicks, R-Gray, all met with Lee to discuss Carter County’s plan for a middle-college approach.”
Crowe said Hicks and Rep. Rebecca Alexander, R-Jonesborough, have been very instrumental in Washington County to pull all the pieces together in developing Middle School plan for Tennessee students.
“Rep. Hicks has been a key player in energizing Gov. Lee and all involved as he had passed legislation this past year requiring all of our middle schools to begin informing students of the potential for CTE curriculum,” Crowe said. “This was so well-received that Lee, his staff, the Tennessee Higher Education Commission and the Tennessee Board of Regents worked diligently in putting all the pieces together, supporting and helping to develop the legislation that we presented and passed this week.
Crowe said these bills will not only provide the opportunity for Carter County’s school board to authorize and implement this program, but will also allow it to be provided to every school system in Tennessee.
He also said this “is truly transitional legislation as companies like Eastman in Sullivan County, Ballad Health and all other hospital systems and health care providers in Tennessee experiencing workforce development shortages will benefit from these students graduating with their certification at a much earlier time than they would have without this legislation.”
