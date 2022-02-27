A bill backed by Gov. Bill Lee to create the Tennessee Center for Nursing Advancement at East Tennessee State University is currently making its way through the state General Assembly.
The legislation is sponsored by Republican State Senate Leader Jack Johnson, R-Gallatin, and state Sen. Rusty Crowe, R-Johnson City, and would address issues of nursing workforce needs in Tennessee. The center will be operated by ETSU in conjunction with Ballad Health.
Senate Bill 2401 allows the center to collect and aggregate data on nursing turnover, reasons for nursing turnover and successful recruitment practices.
The data would be published in reports while maintaining confidentiality and could lead to future public policy considerations.
The governor and other proponents of the measure say there is currently no common database for nursing shortages.
ETSU and Ballad have pledged $10 million for the center’ startup. The governor’s proposed state budget earmarks $1 million annually to operate the center.
Crowe, the chair of the Senate’s Health and Welfare Committee, was successful in passing Lee’s bill for the center in the Senate Education Committee on Thursday.
“The national shortage of nursing is a major public health threat,” Crowe said in statement released after passage of the bill, which now goes to the Senate Finance, Ways and Means Committee.
“The leadership of Ballad Health has been on the front lines trying to develop solutions, up to and including their recent announcement of the investment of tens of millions of dollars in expanded child care for our region.”
He said Ballad Health and ETSU partnered to create the Center for Nursing Advancement at ETSU “for the purpose of better understanding the severity of the shortage and to develop solutions for our region.”
Crowe said the center will require a plan that “addresses issues of nursing workforce needs, creates a database on nursing workforce needs, and will implement a statewide plan for moving forward that will be submitted to Gov. Lee and each speaker this coming year.”
In a news release, the senator said he applauds the governor and the leadership of Ballad and ETSU in taking the initiative in creating the nursing center.
“I am so proud that our region is leading the effort to develop data-driven solutions for the nursing shortage so we can take care of the people in our state,” Crowe said.
“The problem is complicated, and it requires appropriate resources, planning and execution if we are going to solve it. This is the right first step.”