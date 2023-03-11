East Tennessee State University will soon celebrate Civility Week, an intentional period of connection, conversation and reflection on the university community’s core values.
The event begins Thursday, March 23, and runs through Tuesday, April 4.
Among this year’s speakers is Jerry Greenfield, co-founder of Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream. His best-selling book “Ben & Jerry’s Double-Dip: How to Run a Values-Led Business and Make Money, Too,” which he wrote with fellow Ben & Jerry’s co-founder Ben Cohen urges a values-led business that benefits communities.
Greenfield will speak at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, at the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts. Following his remarks and a question-and-answer session, Greenfield will help serve ice cream as part of a social time. This event is free and open to the public.
“As we collectively strive to navigate the aftermath of the pandemic and our society continues to wrestle with difficult economic, social and environmental questions, we hope this year’s Civility Week will offer members of the university community an opportunity to engage in those difficult conversations here on campus while also strengthening their own ability to have productive and meaningful dialogues and debates around some of our world’s most complex topics,” said Joy Fulkerson, director of Leadership and Civic Engagement in ETSU’s Student Life and Enrollment.
A number of events are planned, including:
A moderated discussion featuring Deborah Douglas and Amber Payne, co-founders of The Emancipator, at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 23, in the ballroom of the D.P. Culp Student Center.
A World Languages and Cultures Festival from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Monday, March 27, in The Cave of the Culp Center.
A presentation by Auburn University religious historian Dr. Adam Jortner on Tuesday, March 28, at 7 p.m. in the East Tennessee Room of the Culp Center.
A TEDxETSU, with a theme of “Beyond,” is Monday, April 3, at 7 p.m. in the Culp Center ballroom.
A complete list of events will soon be live at etsu.edu/sga/civility.php. For disability accommodations, call the ETSU Office of Disability Services at 423-439-8346.
