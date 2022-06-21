Johnson City Schools partnered with Art Transforms this year to offer an art camp to North Side Elementary summer school students.
This year, Art Transforms’ art camp replaced the STREAM component of North Side’s summer camp and offered students opportunities to learn about regional arts in fun and creative ways. This two-week camp included hands-on learning and experience working with clay, making and playing dulcimers and storytelling for rising second-, third- and fourth-graders.
Rising second-graders learned a lot about how to work with clay from Liberty Bell Middle School’s art teacher Brooke Veslor. Students learned the basics of working with clay, such as how to make different forms, connecting pieces, sketching out ideas and more.
While students learned about how to work with clay, they also learned about the culture behind the pieces that they made. Students crafted suns, pots, monster faces, turtles and more as they practiced the basics of clay before working up to making personalized Appalachian face jugs.
Rising third-graders worked with local Appalachian music artist Roxanne McDaniel to build their own dulcimers. The dulcimer is a relatively new addition to the Art Transforms program, but it has been a great success with the kids and it teaches them a lot about Appalachian culture.
“I love how enthusiastic the children get,” McDaniel said. “It’s really such an unusual opportunity for them.”
In this program students learned how to make their very own dulcimers out of cardboard, wood and strings. Additionally they worked with McDaniel to learn how to play songs like “Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star” and “Boil Them Cabbage Down.” At the end of camp the kids were able to take their dulcimers home with them and continue to learn to play songs from a small songbook.
McDaniel shared how happy she was to see kids growing in their confidence and musical capability thanks to this accessible and easy to learn instrument.
Finally, rising fourth-graders learned about the importance of storytelling from Charis Carter and Hannah Weaver. In this program students did exercises to practice their listening skills as well as their speaking skills. Each class began with some guided yoga and affirmations to boost the kids’ confidence.
According to Carter the students were given the prompt “sometimes in life you want things to be different. Think about something that you would like to be different.” From this kids wrote stories about climate change, pollution, poverty, racism and more.
The kids were encouraged to find their voices and bravely share their stories while also listening respectfully to their peers and encouraging each other.
According to Carter, “the focus was to help the kids build the self-esteem and self-confidence that they will carry with them throughout their lives.”
The work that the kids did this summer will be displayed at an exhibit at North Side on June 27 from 1-2 p.m.