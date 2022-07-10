Upstate legislators say they support Tennessee’s educators and were quick to denounce disparaging comments against teachers made by an advisor to Gov. Bill Lee.
State Rep. Rebecca Alexander, R-Jonesborough, said she was “disgusted” when she heard that Larry Arnn, the president of Hillsdale College in Michigan, had referred to teachers as being educated in the “dumbest parts of the dumbest colleges in the country.” Arnn, who is working with the governor to bring charter schools to Tennessee, made the comments at an event he and Lee attended in Williamson County.
“I was very offended by his comments, being a teacher by trade,” said Alexander, who graduated from Milligan University and East Tennessee State University with teaching degrees. “I know we have great schools and top-notch teachers in Tennessee. My reaction to him (Arnn) would be, ‘Sir, you have never been in a classroom in East Tennessee. Our teachers are phenomenal and do an excellent job of educating our students.’”
She also noted that she has heard from a number of area principals and teachers who were also “disappointed” that the governor did not directly comment on Arnn’s remarks.
“I wished he (Lee) had said something,” Alexander said. “We know his wife was a teacher, and he has demonstrated his commitment to improving education in this state with passage of the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement.”
Alexander’s colleagues in the state General Assembly said Arnn’s comments regarding teachers do no reflect the sentiment of Tennessee’s leaders.
“Typically, when someone calls out someone else and refers to them as ‘dumb,’ that person should really be checking on himself,” state Rep. Tim Hicks, R-Gray, said Friday. “Someone like Mr. Arnn may want to keep his thoughts in Michigan. In Tennessee, our teachers do a great job.”
State Sen. Rusty Crowe, R-Johnson City, said he has personal knowledge of how accomplished teachers are in Tenn- essee.
“My daughter was a teacher for many years, so I know first hand how hard our teachers work,” Crowe said. “It is without a doubt one of our state’s most demand- ing, but significant responsibilities, especially in terms of our future.”
Crowe also said as a member of the Senate Education Committee, he “knows full well that our teachers, especially here in Northeast Tennessee, are the very best and care deeply for each student.”
The veteran lawmaker said Arnn’s comments “have deeply insulted our teachers. I have always stood with my teachers, and I always will.”
Arnn’s remarks have also generated feedback from a number of groups that advocate for public education in Tennessee. JC Bowman, the executive director of Professional Educators of Tennessee, which is a nonpartisan teachers’ organization based in Nashville, released a statement last week condemning Arnn’s comments as “reprehensible and irresponsible.”
He also noted that “what was even more hurtful than Arnn’s comments is that Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee sat there while educators, Colleges of Education and public education were disparaged. Lee’s silence spoke volumes.”