Public school will be starting back up next week with Washington County Schools starting on Aug. 2 and Johnson City Schools starting Aug. 3. As the new school year approaches, here are two important things for families to make sure to do before the first day.
Free and Reduced Lunch
It is of vital importance that families make sure to fill out their free and reduced lunch applications for the 2022-23 school year. Public schools have been able to provide free meals to students for the past couple of years thanks to federal fee waivers, however these waivers will not be in place for the upcoming school year.
These applications do more than just secure meals for students. They also help to increase funding for schools and allow fee reductions for various tests like the ACT, SAT and AP exams.
Additional information and applications for each school system can be found below.
Johnson City Schools urges students and families to fill out and turn in the forms needed to ensure that students are able to ride on school buses. Johnson City Schools partners with Johnson City Transit to provide this service to students, and it is essential that students have their completed form filled out on the first day of class. If you have not received your school bus form, make sure to reach out to Johnson City Schools to either confirm that you have a form on file or to find out how to obtain a new form.
Best of luck to students, teachers and families as they prepare to return to school for the 2022-23 school year!
Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.