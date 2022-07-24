Johnson City Schools’ BookWorm Mobile has finished another fun-filled summer tour of Johnson City.

As the start of a new school year approaches, many summer camps and programs have come to an end. Johnson City Schools fired up the BookWorm Mobile this week in an effort to keep kids reading throughout the summer.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video