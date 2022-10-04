featured Announcing David Crockett High School’s 2022 Homecoming Court By AMBER BROPHY abrophy@johnsoncitypress.com Amber Brophy Author email Oct 4, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 From left, David Crockett’s 2022 Homecoming Court includes Nate Tittle, Chloe Griffith, Tyson Matthews, Sophia Gouge, Wesley Bowers, Kayla Gergich, Avery Hope, Logan Archer, Shalamar Bowers and Gavin Pearce. Contributed The crown is placed on the head of Homecoming Queen Kayla Gergich at Friday’s game. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Friday night’s rainy weather failed to dampen the 2022 Homecoming festivites at David Crockett High School in Jonesborough as the school christened its new football turf and lighting systems.In addition to the game, the school also selected a homecoming queen and king and homecoming court.They included:• Homecoming King Wesley Bowers and Homecoming Queen Kayla Gergich.• Senior Prince Logan Archer and Senior Princess Avery Hope.• Junior Prince Tyson Matthews and Junior Princess Sophia Gouge.• Sophomore Prince Gavin Pearce and Sophomore Princess Shalamar Bowers. Sign up to Johnson City Press Today! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Johnson City Press Today Breaking News Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food Lunch Specials Arts & Entertainment Weekend Events Sports • Freshman Prince Nate Tittle and Freshman Princess Chloe Griffith.• Senior class homecoming court represtantives were Logan Archer, Wesley Bowers, Kayla Gergich, Avery Hope, Ivy Johns, Kaitlyn Marino, and Evan Roley.• Junior class homecoming court representatives were Bella Castillo, Sophia Gouge, Conner Hackney, Jaylen Herron, Bailey Hilton, Tyson Matthews, Joseph Poma, and Shelby Wilson.• Sophomore class homecoming court representatives were Shalamar Bowers, Cassie Cash, Dixie Depew, Bryson Frost, Kylee Jones, Gavin Pearce, Vance Redd, Diego Silva, Aiden West, and Chelsea Williams.• Freshman class homecoming court representatives were Sweta Benbow, Joseph Cox, Chloe Griffith, Ava Miller, Zeke Slone, Landon Smith, Aaliyah Story, and Nate Tittle.The night also was a success on the football field for Crockett as the Pioneers defeated Cherokee 41-12.Try the Johnson City Press app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Homecoming School Student Homecoming Court David Crockett High School High School 2022 Homecoming Princess Freshman Politics Heraldry Sophomore Logan Archer Wesley Bowers Court Representative Kayla Gergich Gavin Pearce Amber Brophy Author email Follow Amber Brophy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you ON AIR