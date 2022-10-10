Androcles and the Lion

Students perform “Androcles and the Lion” by Aurand Harris.

 Larry Smith/ETSU

The Department of Theatre and Dance at East Tennessee State University will open its 2022-23 season with “Androcles and the Lion,” a show for the entire family, Oct. 20-23.

Performances will be presented in the Bert C. Bach Theatre at the Martin Center for the Arts Thursday and Friday, Oct. 20-21, at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 22-23, at 2 p.m. The Oct. 22 matinee will be a sensory-friendly performance.

