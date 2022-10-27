ETSU CBAT logo

East Tennessee State University's College of Business and Technology and the ETSU Foundation unveiled the newly named Andrew CBAT Leadership Academy following a three-year endowment commitment totaling $150,000 from two local business leaders, Dewey Andrew and Scott Andrew. 

The Andrew CBAT Leadership Academy Scholarship Endowment is a gift that will support the college's Leadership Academy and fund scholarships aimed at empowering students to become the next servant leaders in the Appalachian Highlands and beyond.

