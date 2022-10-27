East Tennessee State University's College of Business and Technology and the ETSU Foundation unveiled the newly named Andrew CBAT Leadership Academy following a three-year endowment commitment totaling $150,000 from two local business leaders, Dewey Andrew and Scott Andrew.
The Andrew CBAT Leadership Academy Scholarship Endowment is a gift that will support the college's Leadership Academy and fund scholarships aimed at empowering students to become the next servant leaders in the Appalachian Highlands and beyond.
“The Andrew CBAT Leadership Academy enhances the professional development of selected undergraduate and graduate students through educational experiences and service leadership opportunities,” said Dr. Tony Pittarese, dean of the College of Business and Technology. “Each fall, the Leadership Academy brings together a diverse cohort of students, engaged faculty and external sponsors to provide learning opportunities unique to ETSU and foundational in developing our future leaders.”
The first cohort of leadership academy students, coupled with the program’s mission to develop and mentor the region’s future entrepreneurs, inspired members of the Andrew family to step up and open doors for more ETSU students.
"The Andrew CBAT Leadership Academy is another example of what ETSU is doing to bring world-class experiences to the Appalachian Highlands. The opportunities we have to work with ETSU to empower students for their future is an exciting and humbling endeavor that we cherish,” said Dewey and Scott Andrew.
“We are pleased to have these two great examples of leadership and entrepreneurship in Dewey and Scott investing in our students and the Andrew CBAT Leadership Academy,” said Jim Harlan, AFG Industries chair of excellence, College of Business and Technology. “Their partnership will help develop successful leaders that have servant hearts.”
Generous gifts from Goodwill Industries of Tenneva, Inc. and ETSU Board of Trustees member Steven DeCarlo will advance the work of the Andrew CBAT Leadership Academy. Goodwill Industries will serve as the Service Leadership Sponsor and will work in partnership to mentor the region’s future servant leaders.
"We look forward to being a part of an outstanding program that enhances leadership development and being able to provide a service-learning experience for ETSU students that we hope will have a lifelong impact on participants and our team members,” said Morris Baker, president and CEO of Goodwill Tenneva, Inc.
“The Andrew Family, Goodwill Industries and Trustee DeCarlo are true partners in helping the College of Business and Technology enhance education, collaboration, innovation and inspiration within our university and across our region," Pittarese said.