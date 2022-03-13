Patrons of the East Tennessee State University Martin Center for the Arts will enjoy what the performing band has called the “closest to ABBA you’ll ever get.”
ABBA — The Concert plays Saturday, June 11, at 8 p.m. and will feature many classics, including “Waterloo,” “Mamma Mia,” “Money, Money, Money,” “Dancing Queen,” “Take a Chance on Me,” “The Name of the Game,” “S.O.S” and “Voulez-Vous.”
Tickets for ABBA — The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA go on sale Friday, March 11, at 10 a.m. at ETSUMartinCenter.org.
“They are by far the best tribute band performing the hits of one of the best pop bands ever,” said Unratedmag.com. “Keep up the great work and thank you for the music.”
For well over a decade, 21st Century Artists Inc. has been presenting its ABBA tribute show throughout North America, known as ABBA — The Music, ABBA — The Concert and ABBA — The Hits. The U.S. tours have sold out at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, Highland Park in Chicago and Wolf Trap in Virginia, in addition to the group’s tours around the globe.
“We can’t wait to see folks dancing in the ETSU Martin Center aisles to ABBA’s timeless tunes,” said Jennifer Clements, executive director of the Martin Center and University Events. “The level of joy these songs bring just can’t be quantified. This dazzling ensemble plays year-after-year at many venues because ABBA’s music and positive energy never grow old.”
ABBA – The Concert features, as expected, all the sparkle and iconic costumes, as well as the sound of the original ABBA. “The acclaimed cover band ... looks and sounds just like the original foursome,” Unrated Magazine said. “The packed venue (in Ravinia, Illinois) enjoyed a night of ABBA’s greatest hits performed flawlessly.”
Other ABBA standards will include “Fernando,” the tear-jerker “The Winner Takes It All,” “Does Your Mother Know” and other fan favorites from the Swedish group’s songbook.
Abba – The Concert is not affiliated with the original ABBA or “Mamma Mia.”
For more information on ABBA – The Concert, visit abbatheconcert.com. For more about the Martin Center or to purchase tickets, visit ETSUMartinCenter.org or call the Martin Center box office at (423) 439-2787.