As Johnson City Schools officials say that the time has come to build a new Towne Acres, the district’s superintendent, Dr. Steve Barnett, and Towne Acres’ principal, Dr. Josh Simmons, share three main reasons why a new school building is necessary. According to Simmons, it comes down to a matter of safety and security, population growth and the age of the school’s current facilities.
School Safety
Currently, Towne Acres is made up of three separate buildings with a courtyard in the center. Although the district has paid to have security panels put up along the walkways between the buildings, this layout presents safety concerns.
“The three building design... in contemporary times it's not the way that you would design a school building anymore,” said Barnett. “A new building would have all students in one building underneath one roof.”
Simmons explained that the safety concerns are not just related to extreme cases such as school shootings or natural disasters. He said that as an elementary school that deals with students aged five to eleven, the current three building design is impractical and suboptimal.
When students are walking in between buildings to go to other classrooms, the gym or cafeteria, they must navigate outdoor sidewalks that can become wet, slippery or icy in poor weather. Additionally, should there be an emergency, having all students under one roof would make it much easier for staff to respond appropriately and timely.
Simmons said that in his meetings with parents where he talks about his concerns for campus safety, he makes sure to stress to parents that while there are some safety concerns at the current Towne Acres building, students are not in any immediate or foreseeable danger when they are at school.
Breaching Capacity
Towne Acres is already at its maximum student capacity, but even more population growth is being predicted for Johnson City in the next five to ten years. The school sits at the northern end of the city, near Gray and Boones Creek, where most of the population growth is expected to occur.
According to Barnett, Towne Acres’ maximum student capacity is ideally around 420 students. However the school is currently serving closer to 450, and Simmons said that the school is “busting at the seams.”
“We're a little over capacity right now,” said Barnett, “and so we need a new Town Acres sooner rather than later. It's not something we can rezone our way out of, because we’ve already rezoned some students from Town Acres to Lake Ridge, rezoned some students from Cherokee to Woodland.”
Barnett said that the district’s recent addition of eight classrooms to both Lake Ridge and Woodland Elementary schools has bought the district some time and breathing room, but not much.
According to Simmons, after the district’s decision to bring the fifth grade back to the elementary schools, space has been tight. He said that the school’s current building has no room for things like the computer lab, Response to Intervention (RTI) program and general storage. According to Simmons, RTI often takes place in hallways and guidance counselors meet with students in an open classroom where everything can be heard by passerby.
“It's just not the best environment for kids to learn,” he said.
As Towne Acres has outgrown their current building, their PTA has even rented them a storage unit off site for more storage space. Simmons said that he thinks a newer and bigger Towne Acres will not only alleviate their currently crowded situation, but it will allow for the school to absorb more students as the city continues to grow.
Aging Facilities
The oldest of Towne Acres’ buildings, which holds the gymnasium, cafeteria and Little Theatre, is right at 57 years old with building B following at 49 years old and building C at 32. Some of the age-related structural issues at the school include old electrical systems, problematic plumbing and a deteriorating retention wall.
“You know, honestly, I mean we make do and our maintenance department and our custodians have done a great job of making it feel fresh and new,” Simmons said, adding that despite their best efforts there’s only so much that can be done with an old building.
“It's just one of those facilities that is in some ways beloved, but it's just outdated,” said Barnett. “And, you know, to be able to build a new school on the same property saves (the district) money. And it also keeps the heart of the community.”
After taking core drilling samples a few years ago, the city has determined that it would be safe and possible to build a new school building on the same property without causing major disruptions to the students' school year.
“So we're confident it can be built on,” Barnett said, “it's just having the funding to get it done. And I'm confident we will be able to get the funding because we live in a community that views education as an investment, not an expense.”
“I think people in our community will see this as a positive move for Town Acres,” he continued. “We’ve talked about it for years- that they need a new school building... It's just the next piece of the capital improvement plan that needs to occur as we continue to grow.”
The funding for the building project may prove to be a challenge, since the PEP funding which is used to bond school improvement projects will not come available for another several years, according to Barnett. Additionally, he said that the $500,000 that the district is receiving from the Washington County Jonesborough Elementary School project is not enough to bond a school.
When asked if the funding for a new Towne Acres could come from city tax increases, Barnett said, “That is a strong possibility because when the PEP funding is not available, then Johnson City has certain options, and that's one of the options that we'll have to look at.”
Barnett said that Johnson City Schools administration will be in conversation with Johnson City officials to determine a timeline for the building project as well as the likely need for a tax increase to fund the project.