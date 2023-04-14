Officials explain need for new Towne Acres school

Officials say more space will be needed to accommodate growth at Towne Acres Elementary.

As Johnson City Schools officials say that the time has come to build a new Towne Acres, the district’s superintendent, Dr. Steve Barnett, and Towne Acres’ principal, Dr. Josh Simmons, share three main reasons why a new school building is necessary. According to Simmons, it comes down to a matter of safety and security, population growth and the age of the school’s current facilities.

School Safety

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you