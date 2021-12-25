There was no shortage of big news items for East Tennessee State University this year — even when you don't include the school's historic season on the football field.

In 2021, ETSU kicked off several multi-million dollar renovation projects, welcomed a new provost, opened a new campus green space in University Commons, hosted a global student underwater robotics competition and saw several Marching Bucs participate virtually in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship game.

Here's a look back at those stories and more:

Marching Bucs perform at CFP title game

2021 started off with a bang for three members of the ETSU Marching Bucs who got the opportunity to perform virtually during the College Football Playoff National Championship game halftime show.

Color guard member Nicole Mauro, percussionist Justin Rayna and majorette Lexi Maust were among the 1,500 students from 200 schools to have their clips air during the big game between Ohio State and Alabama. While it didn't completely make up for a lost season in 2020 due to the pandemic, but appreciated the opportunity to do something so unique.

“There’s not really much that can make up for losing a whole season, but it was definitely a really cool experience to have and to meet other people from across the country,” said Mauro.

Committee for 125 is relaunched

In March ETSU announced the re-launch of the Committee for 125, an initiative first launched in 2012 that outlined strategic goals the university aimed to achieve by its 125th anniversary in 2036. University President Dr. Brian Noland said most of the goals outlined in the previous iteration had been accomplished, which led to them starting a new chapter with new goals.

The Committee for 125 Chapter II was initially slated to launch last year before the coronavirus pandemic put a hold on it. There are 13 people on the committee, including community leaders, policy experts and ETSU trustees. Town halls to collect input from students, faculty and staff were held in October, and the university plans to begin developing its strategy early next year.

ETSU, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee partner to guarantee jobs to graduates

ETSU and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee partnered earlier this year to launch a first-of-its-kind program that will help students earn a bachelor's degree in computing in two years, allowing them to intern during their schooling and guaranteeing them a job offer at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee's Chattanooga office. The inaugural class will begin in 2022 with about 15 students with a special focus on those in some of Hamilton County’s more challenged schools.

New bald eagle gets a name

Last year one of the bald eagles that have been live-streamed by the ETSU Department of Biological Sciences since 2015, Noshi, failed to return to his nest and was presumed dead. It was a potentially disastrous blow to his partner, Shima, and their three nestlings. A few months later in fall of 2020, Shima returned to her nest with a new mate — which triggered a lengthy process to choose a new name for him.

After sorting through 1,333 responses and narrowing it down to 10 names, the name "Boone" was chosen in March of this year.

“We feel our voters’ selection was a good one with historic context in our region, with its connection to the 18th century frontiersman Daniel Boone, and for the TVA lake — Boone Lake — that fronts the hillside nesting site for this pair of eagles," said Eagle Cam project director Fred Alsop.

ETSU College of Public Health launches new cardiovascular risk center

ETSU's College of Public Health launched a new cardiovascular risk research center earlier this year that aims to reduce the burden of cardiovascular disease on the region while addressing health disparities in Central Appalachia.

The center’s three primary objectives are to improve the region’s quality of life through health promotion and education; identify and address disparities and inequities that affect adverse cardiovascular disease outcomes and risks; and provide opportunities for inter-professional research and training. The center will focus primarily on patient-centered care, patient-centered outcomes and comparative effectiveness research.

University Commons opens to campus

East Tennessee State University celebrated the official opening of its newest campus space, University Commons, in April. Dubbed the "new front door of campus," University Commons is just outside The Cave at the D.P. Culp University Center. Hundreds came out to celebrate the park's opening, at the time one of the university's largest gatherings since the beginning of the pandemic.

New provost takes over

Since ETSU Provost Dr. Bert Bach retired at the beginning of 2020, the position was held on an interim basis by longtime administrator Dr. Wilsie Bishop. In May the university announced that Kimberly McCorkle, who was the vice provost at the University of West Florida, would be taking over the role in July.

“I am honored to join ETSU as Provost at such an important time in the university’s history,” McCorkle said. “As we move forward with our strategic visioning process, I am dedicated to supporting our outstanding faculty as we continue to focus on the mission of supporting student success while providing high quality academic programs and advancing our research contributions.”

Millions for renovations

This year ETSU kicked off two major renovation projects, totaling nearly $30 million. Lamb Hall, which houses the university's Colleges of Public Health and Clinical and Rehabilitative Sciences, started on a $23 million renovation project this June that's expected to last until spring of 2024. In addition to renovation, many parts of the building will also be expanded, increasing the amount of lab and classroom space.

In addition, ETSU started on a $4 million renovation to Charles Allen Hall on the VA Campus to create a new hub for its new master of science in orthotics and prosthetics and doctor of occupational therapy programs. The renovation of the first floor, a 14,000-square-foot space, is expected to be completed by late spring 2022 — in time for the inaugural cohort of students to begin in May 2022, with both programs to be located on the first floor.

ETSU hosts global underwater robotics championship

Twenty-eight teams from across the United States, Egypt and Mexico participated in the underwater remote operated robotics competition MATE ROV in the swimming pool inside ETSU’s Basler Center for Physical Activity, while multiple other teams competed virtually via Zoom, during the championship competition back in August.

The MATE ROV Competition began in 2001, and was co-founded by MATE Inspiration for Innovation and the Marine Technology Society. The competition was funded by the National Science Foundation, and is meant to promote workforce development and STEM education.