The Homeless Education Program at Johnson City Schools works hard to bring quality education to and meet the daily needs of children whose families are homeless, in transition, or new to the area and in need of help getting started.
The McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act considers a child homeless if they do not have “a fixed, regular and adequate nighttime residence.” Johnson City Schools are seeing more and more children who are fitting this criteria. These children may be “doubled up” and staying with another family temporarily or living in a homeless shelter, hotel, motel, abandoned building, car or tent on the streets.
“Our main goal is to meet them where they are,” said Sydnee’ DeBusk, Johnson City’s Homeless Education Program Coordinator, “and immediately enroll them in school, provide transportation to and from their school of origin and then provide a hands-on approach with the family to regain stability.”
Families and students in need are identified in a number of ways. Sometimes they come to the schools to register for enrollment but are unable to provide proof of residency. Sometimes a student will disclose things to a trusted teacher, bus driver or guidance counselor that prompts the schools to reach out and offer help to the families. Other times families may reach out to the schools either on their own or after being
According to DeBusk, the schools have identified 70 students who qualify for assistance in just the first week of the 2022-23 school year.
DeBusk works with schools across the district ranging from pre-K to high school to make sure that students of all backgrounds have access to quality education. She speaks directly with families to assess their needs, works to get their children enrolled in school as soon as possible, connects the families to community resources and hand delivers items to those who need them.
Common items that students and families need include clothing, food, school supplies, backpacks, cleaning supplies, hygiene items, socks, underwear, shoes and coats for the wintertime. The homeless program will also provide some furniture and beds to families who are able to secure stable housing.
“Whatever our families need, if we don’t have it on hand we absolutely find it and make sure that they get it,” said DeBusk.
Many of the goods that the schools are able to offer to their homeless students and families come from donations from the community. DeBusk said that United Way does a lot to provide shoes for the kids, the Johnson City Rotary Club is a significant sponsor of the schools’ food pantry and the River Ministries helps to provide diapers for students with younger siblings during their Diaper Days.
The program works with many community partners such as Family Promise, Good Samaritan Ministries, Fairview Housing, the Johnson City Housing Authority, Safe House, Coalition for Kids, United Way, and others. These partners can offer resources and support for homeless families that goes beyond what the schools may be able to offer.
According to DeBusk, these services are not solely offered to families who are homeless, in transition, or at risk. She said that the schools are more than happy to serve anyone in the schools who has needs.
“If there is a family in our community or in our school system that has any type of need, please reach out,” she said. “I’m more than happy to help navigate the community and the resources and make sure they have what they need so that they can be a successful family.”
It can be very difficult for people who are in a difficult situation to ask for help, especially when the cycle of generational poverty has taken hold. DeBusk and Johnson City Schools as a whole are working to erase stigma and offer their services to anyone who needs them.
“A lot of times they just need, you know, a little bit of support to make a big stride,” she said.
Anyone who would like to donate items to the Homeless Program is encouraged to do so. Items can be dropped off at Johnson City Schools’ Central office at 100 E. Maple Street.
Students and families who are in need of assistance from the Homeless Education Program are encouraged to contact DeBusk at debusks@jcschools.com or by calling her office at (423) 434-5226.