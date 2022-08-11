Homeless Program

A look at Sydnee' DeBusk's office where she keeps a good supply of clothes, food, cleaning and hygiene items to distribute to families in need.

 Collin Brooks

The Homeless Education Program at Johnson City Schools works hard to bring quality education to and meet the daily needs of children whose families are homeless, in transition, or new to the area and in need of help getting started.

The McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act considers a child homeless if they do not have “a fixed, regular and adequate nighttime residence.” Johnson City Schools are seeing more and more children who are fitting this criteria. These children may be “doubled up” and staying with another family temporarily or living in a homeless shelter, hotel, motel, abandoned building, car or tent on the streets.

