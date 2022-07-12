Libraries would not be able to serve their communities in the impactful ways that they do were it not for the dedicated librarians on staff.
Lisa Krekelberg is the adult services manager at the Johnson City Public Library, where she has worked for nearly 10 years. She is very passionate about her job and shared with the Press some of her favorite parts of working as a librarian.
“I’ve always wanted to do something to serve other people,” she said. “It gives my work so much meaning. I just think it’s wonderful to be able to help our community, and this is a way I can do it using my knowledge, experience and training.”
Krekelberg shared that her first job was actually at the JCPL where she worked as a page during high school. She worked in youth services and spent the days shelving books as fast as she could. After going to college for English and psychology and graduating from the University of Illinois with her Masters in Library Sciences, she accepted a librarian position at the JCPL.
“My job,” she said, “is making sure that we are providing our adult patrons — but really anyone who comes to our desk — with excellent reference assistance.”
According to her, librarians do this in a number of ways. On the front end they help patrons with finding information, using the computers and other technology available, recommending new books to patrons, offering one-on-one computer tutoring and more. Behind the scenes, librarians like Krekelberg work hard to plan library programs and events, constantly develop both the physical and digital collections of resources and accumulate the resources needed to best serve patrons.
“Listening is the most important thing that I do,” she said. “If I don’t listen to the patron that comes to the desk, I won’t hear what it is that they need help with. So we do a lot of listening and asking questions and then more listening to get to whatever it is that they’re looking for.”
Librarians also work toward the long-term development of department and greater library services. Sometimes this looks like collection and resource development, and sometimes it looks like adding new rooms and study spaces to the library’s layout.
“We build partnerships in the community,” Krekelberg added. “I’ve worked with Johnson City Brewing, Insight Alliance and some of our other local businesses and service organizations to provide new access points to our patrons and make them aware of those resources. Those partners come to us and have a platform to share more information about what they offer.”
Krekelberg said that one of the biggest misconceptions that people have about librarians is that they get to sit and read books all day. She said that it is actually almost unheard of for a librarian to do that and that, actually, not all librarians are big readers. She said that librarianship is a very active field where no two days are ever exactly the same.
“We keep very busy with helping patrons who come to us so often with no direction or no clue on where else to go,” she said.
The adult services department serves patrons across a wide age range that encompasses a very diverse group of people with many varying needs.
According to Krekelberg, customer service is “a huge part” of what librarians do. She shared some of her favorite patron interactions from her time as a librarian.
She reminisced about a little boy who came to the library with his parents who were very busy and needed to use the computers to finish a project. The little boy was being very patient and quiet, but his little face just lit up when she brought him some highly illustrated reference books about plants and dinosaurs.
She said that several years ago she ran into a library patron who she had helped with some computer education. He thanked her for taking the time to teach him how to use Excel and said that he was able to get a job because of that.
“We have moments like that all the time here where we can really help someone, and they’re surprised sometimes that we were able to help and find whatever they needed,” she said.
In the end, Krekelberg said that she really loves her job at the JCPL and the community that has been built around the library. She said that people are constantly coming in and telling her how beautiful the library building is and how great its staff are.
“I think that’s such a testament to our Johnson City community,” she said, “that they’ve created that and supported that over the years.”