Mountain View Classroom

Teachers work hard to make their classrooms engaging and exciting spaces for students to learn in. This often requires them to spend hundreds of dollars of their own money.

In addition to the knowledge, care, support and protection that teachers offer their students, many spend up to $800 out-of-pocket to meet student needs.

Everyone who has been in an elementary school classroom knows that these teachers go above and beyond to provide extra school supplies, organizational items, decorations and all other things that come together to make an engaging and effective classroom. However, more and more there are additional, unexpected purchases that teachers are having to make throughout the year.

