In addition to the knowledge, care, support and protection that teachers offer their students, many spend up to $800 out-of-pocket to meet student needs.
Everyone who has been in an elementary school classroom knows that these teachers go above and beyond to provide extra school supplies, organizational items, decorations and all other things that come together to make an engaging and effective classroom. However, more and more there are additional, unexpected purchases that teachers are having to make throughout the year.
“I feel very fortunate to be in Johnson City Schools,” said elementary teacher Marla Hyatt, “just because if there is an academic need, they do everything possible to meet that need for the teachers.”
Hyatt, who is a fifth grade teacher at Mountain View Elementary, said that although Johnson City Schools teachers receive a yearly purchase allowance from the school system, teachers will often still end up spending $600-$800 out of pocket to meet the needs of their students.
“We get $200 a year to spend on things that we can use in our classroom, which helps tremendously,” said Hyatt. “Of course, we usually end up needing over $200, but I’m very thankful that we have that.”
To receive these funds, teachers have to go through an oftentimes lengthy process of submitting a purchase order to the school’s bookkeeper which must then be signed off on by the bookkeeper and the school principal before the teachers can purchase the items. While this process is necessary and understandable, it can be cumbersome when teachers are needing to meet students’ immediate and sometimes unexpected needs.
“A lot of teachers provide snacks for their students out of their own pocket, so that can add up in a hurry,” shared Hyatt. “You know, when you get 15 students, when you’re thinking about purchasing snacks, it’s hard to get them in quantities of 15, so you have to buy a little extra.”
Hyatt said that providing snacks for students is important, because children who are coming to class hungry are unable to learn. She also spoke about going out to buy socks, jackets and other items for students in need. Teachers like Hyatt often pay for these things out-of-pocket so that they can immediately meet these needs without having to wait for funds from the school.
Hyatt also recalled having a student who had never had a birthday party before. After finding out about this, she and other teachers pitched in to buy cupcakes, balloons and little treats for that student “to make them feel special and give them the opportunity to actually have a little party.”
Another big out-of-pocket expense that teachers encounter throughout the year is maintaining their classroom library. While Johnson City Schools works hard to meet the academic needs of teachers, sometimes the perfect book or other instructional item can come along at the wrong time.
According to Hyatt, “Sometimes you might be out and see a book that will go really well with something that you’re teaching, or that students are learning about, and you don’t really have time to do the purchase order and wait … so there are many books that I have picked up and spent my own money on for that reason.”
Teachers also often use their personal money to stock their classrooms with little incentive and reward items for students as they meet their learning goals or exhibit outstanding behavior.
Hyatt talked about the Friday Store at Mountainview, a tradition that began with one fifth grade teacher years ago, and continues today. She said that at the beginning of the year, students receive five Mustang Dollars which can be used at the Friday Store.
Students have opportunities to earn more Mustang Dollars throughout the year based on good behavior and hard work, and each Friday they can spend their “money” on small treats like pencil grips, erasers, stickers, and snacks, or on big things like lunch outside or lunch with a teacher.
“It’s just an encouragement for them, as they’re reading and working hard,” said Hyatt. “Everyone likes to be rewarded for putting forth good effort.”
Hyatt said that things like the Friday Store and other special reward days are often made possible by teacher out-of-pocket spending. Teachers are also known to pitch in and pay for students to go on field trips when they otherwise could not afford to go.
“Teachers do an outstanding job here at Mountain View with making sure that their students’ needs are met,” said Hyatt. “I honestly do not know of a better school with more caring teachers that just go above and beyond.”
To help teachers cover classroom expenses and combat inflation, the IRS recently announced a $50 increase to the deduction that teachers can take on their federal income tax returns. Teachers will now be able to deduct $300 for out-of-pocket classroom expenses, but this still does not make up for what teachers are pouring into their classrooms.
“I would love to see that increase for teachers,” said Hyatt, “because I know teaching is an occupation where we do use so much of our own personal money to fund things like our classroom libraries, classroom supplies, special treats and rewards for the students and even sometimes personalized items that students might have a need for.”
Hyatt said that she appreciates the businesses, churches, clubs and community members who help support teachers by donating much needed supplies. She said that in addition to snacks, pencils and copy paper, disinfectant wipes and tissues will be much needed by classrooms as the flu season approaches, and donations are always welcomed.