tnAchieves Mentors Needed

A mentor with tnAchieves meets with a group of students. tnAchieves will return to in-person, mandatory meetings in 2023 to allow volunteers to establish a stronger connection with their students.

 Contributed

With less than two weeks remaining until the October 21 tnAchieves mentor application deadline, Washington County still needs 77 mentors to meet local student demand. More than 3,300 volunteer mentors are still needed statewide.

“Seven thousand fewer students have entered the college pipeline in Tennessee since 2021,” said Tyler Ford, tnAchieves Senior Director of Mentors. “While the pandemic has caused declining college-going rates nationwide, I am a firm believer that Tennessee is well suited to confront this challenge head-on given the thousands of volunteer mentors who advocate for higher education in their communities each year.”

