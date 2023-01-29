Matt Combs was recently named the 2023-24 Principal of the Year for Washington County Schools for his hard work serving the students and staff at Jonesborough Elementary School.

Combs has spent 16 years as an educator for Washington County Schools, first teaching first and fourth grade at Boones Creek Elementary and serving as assistant principal at Sulphur Springs Elementary before taking his current role. He received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from East Tennessee State University and his education specialist degree from Walden University.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Latest Videos


Tags

Recommended for you