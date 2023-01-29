Matt Combs was recently named the 2023-24 Principal of the Year for Washington County Schools for his hard work serving the students and staff at Jonesborough Elementary School.
Combs has spent 16 years as an educator for Washington County Schools, first teaching first and fourth grade at Boones Creek Elementary and serving as assistant principal at Sulphur Springs Elementary before taking his current role. He received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from East Tennessee State University and his education specialist degree from Walden University.
Combs was born and raised in Washington County, and in his spare time he enjoys hiking, camping and spending time with his wife, Niki, and their son, Clay.
Following his nomination as Principal of the Year, Combs took the time to answer some questions about his career and recent recognition.
How does it feel to be chosen as the 2023-24 Principal of the Year?
I am very humbled and honored by this recognition.
What has been your favorite part of being an elementary school principal?
Hands down the best part of my job is the time that I get to spend with our students. They are the whole reason we are here. Being able to spend time with them in their classrooms as they learn, sitting at the lunch table talking with them while they eat, or playing with them on the playground just makes any day better. I really enjoy any moment I get to spend with them.
You’ve been at Jonesborough Elementary for quite a while now. What makes the school special and makes you want to stay?
JES is such a great place! We serve an amazing group of students, and I work with the most caring and dedicated teachers around. The families of JES are very supportive, and the Jonesborough community is very invested in our school. I can’t think of a better place to be.
What is something that excites you about moving into the new Jonesborough K-8 as principal?
I couldn’t be more excited for the opportunities that will be available for our students. We will be able to expand our STREAM offerings with a dedicated STREAM lab. Our middle school students will get career exploration opportunities through the CTE lab that will be in the school. We will also be able to offer a wider range of after-school activities simply because we will now have a facility that will support them.
What would you say is your main goal or philosophy as you lead your school?
Simply put: everyday I strive to help all of the students and teachers I serve live up to their potential.