Chloe Connor

 Contributed

Chloe Connor is an eighth grader at Indian Trail Middle School, and she is about to hit the road for the USA Softball All American Games in Oklahoma City.

Connor said that her favorite subjects in school are history and math, and that she loves to travel and learn about new cultures. Over the last two summers she has swam with sharks in Hawaii and explored Mayan ruins in Chichen Itza. According to her, she has been to Walt Disney World over fifty times, and she loves to spend time there with her family eating Disney snacks.

