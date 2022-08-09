Chloe Connor is an eighth grader at Indian Trail Middle School, and she is about to hit the road for the USA Softball All American Games in Oklahoma City.
Connor said that her favorite subjects in school are history and math, and that she loves to travel and learn about new cultures. Over the last two summers she has swam with sharks in Hawaii and explored Mayan ruins in Chichen Itza. According to her, she has been to Walt Disney World over fifty times, and she loves to spend time there with her family eating Disney snacks.
She says that she wants to be an orthodontist when she grows up, and she hopes to travel to Paris someday. Her favorite place to eat is Amigos (she highly recommends the cheese dip), her favorite color is purple and she has one goldendoodle named Candy.
Connor was recently nominated to represent Tennessee in the USA Softball All-American Games, which according to the event’s website, is a prestigious tournament that offers “national exposure to elite athletes in the 12u division and has been designed to identify and highlight the best athletes from across the country.” The tournament will feature 24 teams from around the United States, each consisting of 15 athletes and two coaches.
As Connor prepares to travel to Oklahoma City on Wednesday, she took the time to sit down and answer five questions about this exciting opportunity.
How did you get selected to participate in the USA Softball All-American Games?
USA softball hosted several tryouts for District 3, which includes Tennessee, Georgia, Florida and South Carolina. I attended two tryouts hosted in Chattanooga, Tennesee, and I was then notified I had made the team. I will be representing and playing on the Tennessee team.
How does it feel to have been nominated?
It is a huge honor!
How have you prepared for the competition?
I continue to focus on my skills with a lot of workouts. These include getting batting practice reps in and a lot of fielding and pitching practice. I also have had the opportunity to play up in other divisions, which definitely prepares you.
Do you plan to play softball in high school and/or college?
Yes! Most definitely! I played 6-7th grade softball at Liberty Bell and this year will be at Indian Trail Middle School. I will attend SHHS and hope to play while in high school. To be able to play softball at a collegiate level is my ultimate goal!
Where did you get your passion for softball?
Both my parents played sports (baseball and softball) and so did my Grandpa Russ. They all inspire me to always do my best. Sports have always been a part of my life. I started playing T-ball when I was 5, which led me to start playing more and more softball and developing my skills.
Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.