Eddie Graybeal Timeline:
Nov. 10, 2018 — Washington County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Edwin “Eddie” Graybeal II slapped a handcuffed man at the detention center after the man back-talked him. He received a written reprimand and was counseled on use of force policy.
September 2019 — Video from another deputy’s body cam was leaked to local media and District Attorney General Ken Baldwin asked TBI to investigate.
Nov. 6, 2019 — Graybeal indicted by a Washington County Grand Jury on charges of simple assault and two felonies — official misconduct and official oppression. He was suspended without pay that day, booked into the jail and released on a $3,000 bond.
Nov. 7, 2019 — Marked patrol vehicle returned to inventory.
May 17, 2020 — Graybeal pleaded guilty to simple assault and received 11 months 29 days on probation. The two felonies were dismissed.
May 26, 2020 — Reassigned to a civilian position within the department at the same pay rate prior to his suspension. He remained there until completion of his 11-month, 29-day probation period as a result of his conviction.
July 16, 2021 — Graybeal requested the POST commission — a required certification to be a law enforcement officer — to reinstate him, but that was denied.
July 27, 2021 — Johnson City Press filed an open records request asking for Eddie Graybeal’s employment status and whereabouts of all of his county-issued equipment.
July 30, 2021 — Documented return of equipment issued for his position as a patrol officer.
Aug. 2, 2021 — Transferred to work in the detention center at the same pay rate prior to and just after his suspension.
Aug. 12, 2021 — Second open records request to obtain any documented correspondence between the county attorney’s office and sheriff’s office regarding the initial open records request.
Aug. 18, 2021 — The Press received payroll information from the county payroll department and copies of emails about the open records request sent from the county attorney’s office to Sheriff Ed Graybeal dated July 27, Aug. 3, Aug. 10 and Aug. 11.
Aug. 19, 2021 — Response from county attorney informing the Press that the office was working directly with Sheriff Ed Graybeal to obtain the information requested.
Aug. 20, 2021 — First documents received from the sheriff’s office detailing the return of Eddie Graybeal’s county-issued equipment that was returned July 30, 2021.
Aug. 23, 2021 — Third open records request to clarify date that Eddie Grayeal returned an unmarked vehicle and radio.
Aug. 23, 2021 — Response from the county attorney’s office that said: “The Sheriff’s office has advised that it has provided all records responsive to the request.”