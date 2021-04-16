ELIZABETHTON — Keep Carter County Beautiful Chairman Ed Jordan was honored Friday with the most prestigious annual award of the state’s leading anti-litter organization. Not only that, but Missy Marshall, executive director of the Keep Tennessee Beautiful organization traveled all the way to Elizabethton to present the Love Where You Live Award to Jordan at an appreciation and awards luncheon at the Black Olive. Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby and Elizabethton Mayor Curt Alexander also attended the event, also with other local leaders and Keep Carter County Beautiful volunteers.
Joined by a hard-working group of volunteers first known as Carter County Proud, Jordan led the effort to become Keep Carter County Beautiful, a part of Keep Tennessee Beautiful and Keep America Beautiful. Cleanup projects over the years have included litter and debris pick-up along Carter County’s roadways and clean up and beautification of the popular Tweetsie Trail, among many other projects. Keep Carter County Beautiful has close ties with the Carter County School System, which supports his efforts in providing anti-litter education.
“Ed Jordan is one of the most dedicated volunteers we have, and that’s saying a lot coming from the Volunteer State,” Marshall said. “He sets the bar high for Keep Tennessee Beautiful volunteers, as an inspiration to us all.”
The Love Where You Live Award, now in its sixth year, recognizes individuals who have made a positive difference in the litter clean up and beautification of their communities. Friday’s award to Jordan was announced at a virtual event in March and presented in-person by Marshal at the luncheon.
Not one to rest on laurels, Jordan will lead a group of volunteers in his latest litter clean-up efforts starting at 9 a.m. Saturday. This event will focus on the Tweetsie Trail as KCCB celebrates The Great American Cleanup, Earth Day, and KTnB’s latest campaign – Trashercise. All volunteers are welcome and should meet in the parking lot of the Recycle Center at the Lions Ballpark off of Elk Avenue.