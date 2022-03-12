ELIZABETHTON — During Thursday night’s March meeting of the Elizabethton City Council, Ed Jordan stood up to introduce Don Hlavaty to the councilmembers. Jordan told them that Hlavaty was succeeding him as chairman of Keep Carter County Beautiful. He told the council that he expected Keep Carter County Beautiful to be even more successful because Hlavaty can type with more than two fingers.
The council and the public knew that Jordan was just being modest. The accomplishments of the organization in the few years since Jordan founded it as Carter County Proud have been amazing and has created a group of hard-working volunteers who have not only worked to clean up Carter County, but also in neighboring counties, such as an old tire dump in Washington County.
Although the organization has only existed for a few years, the list of awards presented to Jordan and the organization is impressive, including winning the Keep Tennessee Beautiful’s Love Where You Live Award for 2021, and the Martin L. Kennedy Award for the outstanding affiliate coordinator in 2019 presentee by Keep Tennessee Beautiful and the Tennessee Department of Transportation, an Office of the Governor Certificate of Appreciation from Gov. Bill Lee, and a Tennessee Senate Joint Resolution.
But Jordan had long shown strong leadership skills and capacity for hard work throughout his life. Growing up in North Carolina, Jordan had a career in the Army, in 26 years rising to the rank of first sergeant. After retirement, he moved to Colorado and hired a contractor to build a home. He quickly became dissatisfied with the work and decided he could do a better job than the contractor. The result was he started his own contractor business. When he decided to retire after 18 years, he and his wife, Kathy, thought they had found a perfect place to retire.
“It was so clean,” Jordan remembered his first sighting of his West Carter County neighborhood. It wasn’t until after they had moved here, that Jordan started seeing more and more litter and trash. It made him frustrated and he began to complain to his wife about it when they out. It finally got to be a bit much for her. “Kathy said ‘instead of just griping about it, why don’t you do something.” Jordan took his wife’s advice.
Jordan wrote a letter to the editor discussing the litter and trash and gave his contact information for other people who wanted to do something. They held their first meeting at a barbecue restaurant and soon they had formed Carter County Proud. The group provided the numbers for some cleanup jobs in the mountains and Jordan spoke to various organizations, including the County Commission and City Council.
By 2017, the organization was established enough to consider membership in Keep America Beautiful. Missy Marshall of Keep Tennessee Beautiful came to one of their meetings and discussed membership. Jordan said the process usually takes a year, but because Carter County Proud was already doing much of the steps required of new members, it only took three months until the organization was restyled as Keep Carter County Beautiful.
While Jordan is proud of the accomplishments of the organization, he quickly said they could not have been done it without the work of “excellent board members” and “passionate citizens”. He spoke of several people within the organization and outside it who have had a big role in its success. These include City Councilman Mike Simerly, Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Director Mike Mains, and graphic designer Mike McDonnell.
He spoke of the help of two members of County Commission: Ross Garland, who is also Vice President of Keep Carter County Beautiful and County Commission Chair Ginger Holdren. Another key contributor is master gardener Ed Basconi.
Jordan said special thanks had to go out to Benny Lyons, manager of the Carter County Landfill, who provided equipment to haul off all the trash the organization picked up and also provided a place to put it without ever charging the organization.
On Thursday night, Jordan told the council members that he will remain on the Keep Carter County Beautiful Board of Directors, and will give Hlavaty any help he may need, but with a man who uses eight fingers on his keyboard instead of just two, he expects even more successes in the future.