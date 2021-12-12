KINGSPORT — Giving back to members is a key part of the credit union difference. That’s why Eastman Credit Union’s volunteer board of directors recently approved returning another $15 million Extraordinary Dividend to members in early 2022.
The extraordinary dividend, first awarded in 1998, will soon total $162 million in payouts.
“ECU’s Extraordinary Dividend demonstrates our commitment to giving our members the absolute best financial experience. The longevity of this payout is indicative of our financial safety and soundness and that ECU’s member first focus is unwavering,” said Kelly Price, president and CEO of ECU.
The extraordinarydividend will be deposited into accounts in January and is based on the amount of interest ECU members have earned on deposits and paid on loans throughout the year.
ECU’s field of membership covers much of Northeast Tennessee, Southwest Virginia, and Gregg and Harrison Counties in Texas. The extraordinary dividend payout has a concentrated economic impact on these regions.
“Our members know they can trust us to have great rates, convenient branches, and user-friendly online and mobile banking options. We’re proud to serve members and help our communities grow,” said Price.
About Eastman Credit Union
ECU is one of the largest credit unions in the country, with $7.06 billion in assets.
ECU is a not-for-profit financial service cooperative serving over 280,000 members at over 30 locations. Credit Union members have access to more than 56,200 surcharge-free ATMs nationwide through the Allpoint™ and Presto!® Networks and a wide range of financial services, including free checking and free online banking.For more information about ECU , visit www.ecu.org or call 800.999.2328.
