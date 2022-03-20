This is the second part of a Q&A with Lexy Close, program director of the Appalachian RC&D Council, and her colleagues at Appalachian Producers Cooperative regarding their plans to establish a regional meat processing center for local producers of beef, lamb and pork.
The Appalachian Producers Cooperative is asking for $2 million from Washington County to locate the facility in the Telford area.
Will this facility be expected to meet certain humane and health standards and will it be inspected regularly by a regulatory agency?
This facility will be inspected by the United States Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service. To become an inspected facility, the Appalachian Producers Cooperative will need a stringent food safety plan, worker safety plan and Hazardous Analysis Critical Control Point plan in place as well as staff who are trained to implement and monitor these plans.
While the USDA does maintain some humane handling requirements, the cooperative will additionally seek third-party certification from “A Greener World for Animal Welfare Approval.”
Not only are most of these practices just common sense, but it will allow the facility to provide services to farms in the region that are also animal welfare approved.
How will the cooperative dispose of what’s left of the animals, their waste and possible runoff from the processing?
Solid waste will be picked up by a rendering company or disposed of at the landfill. Liquid waste will be treated appropriately and discharged into the sewer system.
The cooperative is working closely with the town of Jonesborough sewer department to ensure that anything discharged through the sewer complies with regulations.
The facility will be subject to USDA inspection and a federal environmental review.
Is there a current operation that this facility will be modeled on?
Cooperative members have visited facilities in Tennessee, Kentucky and West Virginia so far and are planning to make more trips in the future. The biggest inspiration for the operation is the Appalachian Abattoir in Charleston, West Virginia.
They have a similar-sized facility and mission to provide high quality processing services to farmers and locally raised meat to restaurants and consumers. You can see their website here: https://appalachianabattoir.com/.
What kind of impact do you see this facility having on the regional economy?
Currently, all farmers in Washington County must truck their livestock to other counties or out of state to access processing facilities. By building a facility here, money and tax dollars will be retained in the county and the facility will attract farmers from other counties and states to spend their money here.
The cooperative’s financial projections show the facility bringing in approximately $4.3 million in annual revenue once it reaches full capacity by year four. Because it is structured as a cooperative, any profits that are earned will be distributed among regional farmer members.
Local agriculture has a strong economic multiplier for a local economy. Farmers are more likely than other types of business to spend their dollars at other local businesses.
This includes buying feed and fertilizer, fuel, veterinary services, equipment, infrastructure, insurance, financial service and more.
Investing in local agriculture provides a ripple effect in the other industries.
What are the benefits to consumers?
• Beef sold to local consumers, restaurants and grocery stores will be the freshest available with no prolonged shipping or storage times required.
• Because there are no middlemen, the cooperative will be able to offer the highest quality beef at affordable prices.
• Meat processed at this facility will be much more sustainable because cattle currently are shipped thousands of miles to feedlots and processing plants in the Midwest before the finished product is shipped back to local consumers. A local processing facility will reduce emissions associated with transportation, processing and cold storage as fewer miles are traveled between farm and table.
• Big processors can mean big issues with contamination, often triggering national recalls on contaminated meat. Purchasing directly from local processors may have a lower risk of contamination because the meat will spend less time in processing, handling, storage and shipping before reaching the consumer thus providing fewer opportunities for pathogens to enter the food supply.
• Lastly, many consumers value purchasing locally produced food and this facility will meet that demand by selling meat that is from cattle born, raised and processed within Northeast Tennessee, Southwest Virginia and Western North Carolina.
How much is this project estimated to cost and where will the funds come from?
The cooperative plans to raise approximately $8 million to construct and operate the facility during its first year. This will be raised through a combination of grants, loans and member investments.
Federal, state and local governments understand the impacts of the pandemic, recent natural disasters and even cyberattacks have had on our national food chain and are looking for ways to strengthen and diversify our food processing, aggregation and distribution infrastructure to make it more resilient.
As a result, there are now historic amounts of grant funding available for new meat processing facilities. These funds will be going somewhere and the cooperative will be working to ensure that Washington County gets its share.
This facility is a generational investment in infrastructure for our regional food system that will yield dividends for farmers and families for years to come.