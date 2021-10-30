“It’s enough for a man to understand his own business, and not to interfere with other people’s. Mine occupies me constantly.”
— Ebenezer Scrooge
Today is Halloween, so in keeping with the continued encroachment of the seasons that we Americans now consider tradition, I will jump into a subject usually reserved for another holiday.
(And once again, poor Thanksgiving fails to get its proper due.)
I’m talking about Christmas and Charles Dickens’ timeless tale of greed, remorse and redemption.
“A Christmas Carol” is very much a Victorian ghost story. Ghosts and spirits drive the plot and provide the suspense that has made it a classic beloved by generations.
It’s also a thoughtful examination of the nature of charity and what it truly takes to keep the spirit of Christmas alive every day of the year.
Pre-haunting Ebenezer Scrooge is the archetype of those who care more for their own purse than they do for the poor. Scrooge is a “squeezing, wrenching, grasping, scraping, clutching, covetous old sinner! Hard and sharp as flint, from which no steel had ever struck out a generous fire; secret and self-contained, and solitary as an oyster.”
Dr. Seuss would later borrow from Dickens to create his Grinch. Filmmaker Frank Capra updated Scrooge in “It’s a Wonderful Life” with the stingy character, Henry F. Potter, who is portrayed so well by Drew Barrymore’s great-uncle Lionel Barrymore.
“You see, if you shoot pool with some employee here, you can come and borrow money. What does that get us? A discontented, lazy rabble instead of a thrifty, working class. And all because a few starry-eyed dreamers like Peter Bailey stir them up and fill their heads with a lot of impossible ideas.”
Unlike Scrooge and the Grinch, old man Potter is not made to repent for his greedy ways. Instead it’s George Bailey, a man who has devoted his entire life to helping others, who is taught a lesson by an angel in “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
“Dear George, remember no man is a failure who has friends. Thanks for the wings, Love Clarence.”
Perhaps, Potter is a more realistic depiction of someone we now automatically refer to as a Scrooge. I doubt the uncharitable among us are actually visited early Christmas morning by three spirits. It’s also unlikely a true scoundrel would change their tight-fisted ways even if they were.
I like to think Scrooge is the exception, not the rule. Certainly, it would be impossible for this newspaper to carry out a successful Christmas Box campaign in a world full of Scrooges.
It’s the George Baileys among us who help fill the Christmas Boxes, adopt an Angel Tree and meet the annual United Way fundraising goal.
People give for a number of reasons, some rooted in selfishness. Charitable contributions are simply tax deductions to some.
To others, it is the joyous feeling they get in giving to others. Neither motive is wrong if it helps the less fortunate, right?
Maybe, but is it truly charity if the giver expects a reward? Scrooge’s nephew Fred didn’t think so.
“There are many things from which I might have derived good, by which I have not profited, I dare say,” returned the nephew. “Christmas among the rest. But I am sure I have always thought of Christmas time, when it has come round — apart from the veneration due to its sacred name and origin, if anything belonging to it can be apart from that — as a good time; a kind, forgiving, charitable, pleasant time; the only time I know of, in the long calendar of the year, when men and women seem by one consent to open their shut-up hearts freely, and to think of people below them as if they really were fellow-passengers to the grave, and not another race of creatures bound on other journeys. And therefore, uncle, though it has never put a scrap of gold or silver in my pocket, I believe that it has done me good, and will do me good; and I say, God bless it!”
And what about those who are dead set against parting with their hard-earned cash, talents or time to help others? Isn’t taking care of their own families enough?
Is it fair to call someone a Scrooge for simply expecting others to do the same?
“I don’t make merry myself at Christmas, and I can’t afford to make idle people merry.”
The question that continues to nag me is: Can a Scrooge prosper? Can someone actually go through life without exhibiting charity to others, and if they could, would it help or hurt his financial bottom line?
Darkness is cheap, and Scrooge liked it.
I’ve often wondered if I could live a year as Scrooge. I’m not a great philanthropist, nor do I have the means to be one. Even so, keeping it in my pockets is not living up to the scriptural concept that it is better to give than receive.
There are a number of ways to give back to our fellow men and women as we officially begin the blessed holiday season (and yes, that includes Thanksgiving). One is to help the United Way of East Tennessee Highlands reach its $1.25 million fundraising goal for the year.
United Way supports more than 200,000 residents in Washington, Carter, Johnson and southern Sullivan counties. It distributes funding to more than 40 programs administered by itself and 21 partner agencies in the region.
Donations can be made by simply going to the United Way’s website at unitedwayetnh.org/ and clicking on the yellow “Donate” button located at the top of the page.