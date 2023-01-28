KINGSPORT — Eastman Chemical Co. announced its fourth quarter financial results this week with decreased sales revenue and earnings and a 1-cent profit per share.
The company saw a decrease in net earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), from $578 million in 2021’s fourth quarter to $76 million in 2022’s fourth quarter. This change was attributed to unfavorable foreign currency exchange rates and higher selling prices, according to a company press release.
Additionally, the company experienced difficulties from Winter Storm Elliott, which brought cold temperatures and had a $20 million impact on the adjusted EBIT due to energy and higher manufacturing costs.
The company’s sales revenue decreased 12% in comparison to 2021’s fourth quarter, but saw a 1% increase based on yearly sales revenue from 2021 to 2022.
“We ended the year with a challenging fourth quarter primarily due to lower demand in key end markets and geographies, customer inventory destocking beyond normal seasonality, and limited benefit from lower raw material and energy costs in this reduced demand environment,” said Mark Costa, board chair and CEO, in a statement. “Despite the significant challenges in the fourth quarter and throughout the year, we demonstrated commercial excellence in our pricing, made progress on new business revenue growth, and returned significant cash to shareholders.”
Some highlights from last year include $1.4 billion returned to stockholders through share repurchases and raised dividends, as well as more than $550 million of new business revenue delivered from specialty products. These specialty products look like protection film, interlayers, bio-based textiles and resin, which are expected to bring more than $600 million of new business revenue in 2023.
Eastman made progress on the methanolysis facility in Kingsport as the demand for copolyester continues to increase. Their second U.S. project is underway, in partnership with PepsiCo, and they are working to select a site. Within the first phase, Eastman expects to use approximately 110,000 metric tons annually, according to their release.
They reported progress on their recently announced France project, with the project site selected to be Port-Jérôme-sur-Seine in Normandy. This molecular recycling facility would make use of hard-to-recycle polyester waste and turn it into a usable resource; brands like L’Oreal, Estee Lauder and Procter & Gamble have already expressed interest in the project.
Looking ahead, Costa shared Eastman is taking action to reduce manufacturing, supply chain and non-manufacturing costs by more than $200 million this year, net of inflation.
They hope to break ground on the second facility in the United States and France by the end of 2023 and start generating revenue at the Kingsport methanolysis facility this year.
“We enter 2023 during a challenging period for the global economy characterized by significant inventory destocking, soft end-market demand, and uncertainty about the full year,” Costa said. “As we developed our outlook, we included volume/mix expectations that reflect a manufacturing recession scenario that began in the fourth quarter. We expect aggressive inventory destocking to predominantly conclude in the first quarter with modest volume recovery in the back half of the year.”