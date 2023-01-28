Eastman logo

KINGSPORT — Eastman Chemical Co. announced its fourth quarter financial results this week with decreased sales revenue and earnings and a 1-cent profit per share.

The company saw a decrease in net earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), from $578 million in 2021’s fourth quarter to $76 million in 2022’s fourth quarter. This change was attributed to unfavorable foreign currency exchange rates and higher selling prices, according to a company press release.

