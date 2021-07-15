Eastman Credit Union is making a $125,000 donation to sponsor East Tennessee State University's Roan Scholars Summer Experience Program.
"The mission of the Roan Scholars program perfectly aligns with ECU's desire to make our communities and region a better place to live, work and raise families," ECU President and CEO Kelly Price said in a press release. "These students are leaders with a passion to make a difference, and it's a privilege for ECU to support the Summer Experience Program."
The Roan Scholars Leadership Program empowers students to be leaders who positively impact ETSU's campus, the region and the world. The Summer Experience Program has scholars participate in a six-week, individually designed service internship that must be completed after their first year. The Roan Scholars Program is funded primarily through private donations.
"The exceptional students selected to the Roan Scholars Leadership Program continue to exemplify the mission of East Tennessee State University long after they graduate,” ETSU President Brian Noland said in the release. “Out-of-the-classroom experiences help cultivate their dedication to improving the lives of the people of our region, and to leading that transformation. This partnership with ECU will enhance those experiences and directly impact the next generation of regional leaders.”
Price said in the release that ECU has a history of supporting various ETSU programs, including the performing arts center, the engineering program, the football stadium, the college of pharmacy and the Gray Fossil Site.
“This generous marquee contribution from Eastman Credit Union to support Roan Summer Experiences is an extraordinary investment in leadership and in the future of our region,” Roan Director Scott Jeffress said in the release. “It will make possible transformative experiences that will push Roan Scholars outside their comfort zone to grow in leadership.”
For more information about the program, visit roanscholars.org.