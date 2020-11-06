Earth Fare, a chain of organic grocery stores closed this year after a businesswide liquidation sale in February, will return to Johnson City in early December.
"Many in the Johnson City community were heartbroken to lose the healthy supermarket that had served them since 2008," the company said in a statement.
Johnson City's location will be the 15th of an expected 27 stores that will reopen under Earth Fare's new ownership.
"Our mission, as it will be printed on the front doors, is to improve lives by 'making healthy food available to everyone,'" the company said. "We will continue to do this by honoring our food philosophy, a responsibility to sell only the best, most natural products."
"We will keep the 'good stuff' like organic fruits, vegetables, and responsibly sourced meat and seafood and leave out the 'bad stuff' like meat raised with antibiotics and artificial hormones as well as artificial flavors, dyes, colors and more."
Supermarket News, an industry publication, reported in July that the brand received a new lease on life thanks to an investment from Hulsing Enterprises and CEO Dennis Hulsing, an Asheville businessman. Hulsing was joined in the endeavor by Earth Fare's original founder, Randy Talley, and the former president of the company, Mike Cianciarulo.
According to Asheville Citizens Times, the company, under new ownership, reopened its first location at the Westgate Regional Shopping Center in Asheville on June 22 with plans to revive several locations in the near future.