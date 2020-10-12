Early voting in Tennessee begins Wednesday and lasts through Oct. 29.
Washington County will hold early voting weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday at its three locations:
• The former Ace Hardware building, 220 N. Second Ave., Jonesborough.
• Johnson City Fire Station 8, 106 Gray Commons Area, Gray.
• The former Princeton Arts Center building, 2516 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City.
Contested races on the ballot in Washington County include a runoff between Democrat Brad Batt and Republican Tim Hicks in the District 6 race for the Tennessee House of Representatives. Hicks ousted incumbent state Rep. Micah Van Huss, R-Jonesborough, during the Republican primary in August.
Voters will also choose who will replace Republican U.S. Rep. Phil Roe, who is retiring from his 1st District seat in Congress: Democrat Blair Walsingham or Republican Diana Harshbarger.
In Unicoi County, early voting will take place at the Election Commission office at 106 Nolichucky Ave. Before Oct. 26, Monday-Friday hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday hours will be 9 a.m. to noon. For the final week of early voting, hours will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
In Carter County, polls will be open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. Early voting will be held at the Carter County Election Commission Office, 116 Holston Ave., Elizabethton.
Contested races on the state ballot include the Senate District 4 race between incumbent Republican Jon Lundberg and Democratic nominee Amber Riddle and the House District 4 race between incumbent Republican John B. Holsclaw Jr. and Democratic nominee Bobby Patrick Harrell.
At the local level, contested races include the race for an unexpired term on the County Commission between Daniel McInturff and Jimmy Pierce; the Elizabethton city judge contest between Jason L. Holly and Teresa Murray Smith; and the Elizabethton Board of Education contest for three seats between Jeffrey B. Bohlke, Phil Isaacs, Jamie Bass Schaff, Gen Treadway and Mike “Coach” Wilson.
Voters must show a valid form of photo identification when they go to the polls. Acceptable identification includes a Tennessee driver’s license (even one that has expired) a U.S. passport, a state or federal government photo ID and a Tennessee gun carry permit.
College student IDs are not accepted.
Voters also have until Oct. 27 to request an absentee mail ballot. Tennesseans may request an absentee ballot at their local Election Commission office.
In addition to several high-profile national races, a litany of candidates for local office will also appear on the ballot this year.
Eight candidates are running to fill three open seats on the Johnson City Commission, and seven candidates are running to fill three seats on the Johnson City Board of Education.
In partnership with the League of Women Voters and ETSU Votes, the Johnson City Press will host a debate Tuesday evening for candidates seeking city offices.
As a precaution against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), members of the public will not be invited, but the forums will be recorded and livestreamed on the Johnson City Press YouTube channel and posted on the newspaper’s website.
Candidates vying for Johnson City Board of Education will meet Tuesday from 5 to 6:15 p.m. in the East Tennessee Room at East Tennessee State University’s D.P. Culp Student Center. Candidates for Johnson City Commission will meet immediately after in the same location. That forum will last from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
The seven candidates running for school board are: Kenneth Herb Greenlee, Ginger Carter, David Linville, Beth Simpson, Matt Wilhjelm and incumbents Jonathan Kinnick and Paula Treece.
The eight candidates running for the Johnson City Commission are: Kyle Beagle, Jeff Clark, Aaron Murphy, Alona Norwood, Deborah Harley-McClaskey, Turney Williams and incumbents Todd Fowler and Joe Wise.