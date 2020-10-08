Early voting for the Nov. 3 presidential election will start in Tennessee in less than a week.
The early voting period will begin Wednesday and ends on Oct. 29. Washington County will conduct early voting weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday at its three locations.
Those early voting sites are:
• The former Ace Hardware building, 220 N. Second Ave., Jonesborough.
• The Johnson City Fire Station 8, 106 Gray Commons Area, Gray.
• The former Princeton Arts Center building, 2516 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City.
Voters must show a valid form of photo identification when they go to the polls. Acceptable identification includes a Tennessee driver’s license (even one that has expired) a U.S. passport, a state or federal government photo ID and a Tennessee gun carry permit.
College student IDs are not accepted.
Voters also have until Oct. 27 to request an absentee by mail ballot. Tennesseans may request an absentee ballot at their local Election Commission office.
Washington County residents should call the county’s Election Commission office at 753-1688.
Once the voter receives his or her absentee ballot, election officials recommend they fill it out as quickly as they can and return it in the mail with the proper postage.
The Washington County Election Commission was notified by the U.S. Postal Service last week that even if voters drop off those mail-in ballots at the Jonesborough Post Office, they will still go to the Knoxville postal facility for sorting before being delivered to local election officials.
If voters take their absentee ballots to the Jonesborough Post Office before 5 p.m. on Nov. 3, they will be collected by election officials on that day to be counted.
Leslie Lacy, a deputy in the county’s Election Commission office, said a specific board is responsible for counting those absentee ballots on Election Day.
That counting board has an equal number of partisan representatives appointed by the three Republicans and two Democrats who serve on the Election Commission.
“There are checks and balances,” she said. “It’s really a strict process.”
Lacy said the board will be sequestered in a closed room on Election Day until the polls close at 8 p.m. to count the mail-in ballots, which have been kept in a locked box in a secure location.
No member of the counting board is allowed to have a cell phone during their work.
The counting board will start the process with sorting absentee ballots by the county’s 35 precincts. Next, the board will turn those ballots over to representatives of MicroVote (the county’s voting machine vendor), who will electronically count the votes marked on the bubble cards.
That vote tally is cross-checked with the number of returned absentee ballots.
“Ballots are checked, and double-checked,” Lacy said.