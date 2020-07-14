ELIZABETHTON — Early voting begins this week in Carter County with state Republican and Democratic primaries and some local contests.
The early voting starts on Friday, July 17, and will continue through Aug. 1. The regular Election Day is Thursday, Aug. 6.
All early voting will be conducted at the Carter County Election Commission office at 116 Holston Ave., directly across the street from the Carter County Health Department.
Early voting will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday through Fridays and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
The state primaries feature races for U.S. Senate and for the 1st Congressional District in both the Republican and Democratic elections.
The Republican senatorial candidates are: Clifford Adkins; Nathan Brooks; Bryon Bush; Roy Dale Cope; Terry Dicus; Tom Emerson Jr.; George S. Flinn Jr.; Bill Hagerty; Jon Henry; Kent A. Morrell; Glen L. Neal Jr.; John E. Osborne; Aaron L. Pettigrew; David Schuster; and Manny Sethi.
Democratic senatorial candidates are: Marquita Bradshaw; Gary Davis; Robin Kimbrough; James Mackler; and Mark Pickrell.
Republican candidates in the 1st Congressional District are: Jay Adkins; Phil Arlinghaus; Richard Baker; Chance L. Cansler; John Clark; Rusty Crowe; Steve Darden; Chad Fleenor; Robert D. Franklin; Josh Gapp; Diana Harshbarger; David B. Hawk; Timothy Hill; Chuck Miller; Carter M. Quillen; and Nichole Williams.
Democratic congressional candidates are: Chris Rowe; Larry J. Smith; and Blair Walsingham.
In the Tennessee Senate District 4 race, Republican Jon C. Lundberg is on the ballot along with Democrat Amber Riddle.
In the Tennessee House District 3 race, Republicans Scotty Campbell and Neal Kerney are on the ballot, with no Democrat running.
In Tennessee House District 4, Republican candidates are: Robert Acuff; John B. Holsclaw Jr.; and Tim Lingerfelt. Bobby Patrick Harrell is on the Democratic ballot.
Carter County General Election, candidates are: Assessor of Property, Ronnie B. Taylor; Carter County Commission, District 3, Mark L. Tester; Carter County Commission, District 8, Thomas Proffitt; School Board District 1, Keith Bowers Sr.; School Board District 4, Danny Ray Ward; School Board District 6, Kelly Crain; School Board District 8, Dylan Hill; Constable District 8, no candidates on the ballot but Myles Cook and Robert C. Carroll have write-in campaigns; Elizabethton Muncipal Judge, Teresa Murray Smith is the only candidate on the ballot, but current Judge Jason Holly is a write-in candidate.