Today is your last chance to cast an early vote in Tennessee.
The state has already set a record during the early voting period for Tuesday’s presidential election, which began on Oct 14. More than 1,962,900 Tennesseans have voted early.
The turnout has surpassed the previous record set during the 2016 presidential election, when 1,689,989 Tennesseans voted early or by absentee mail ballots.
Washington County reported 35,954 early votes cast by Monday afternoon. That number includes 4,954 absentee mail ballots that have been returned to the Washington County Election Commission.
The county has already recorded 10,431 more votes for Tuesday’s election than it did for the entire early voting period of the 2016 presidential election.
Washington County is conducting early voting today from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the former Ace Hardware building, 220 N. Second Ave., Jonesborough; Johnson City Fire Station 8, 106 Gray Commons Area, Gray; and the former Princeton Arts Center building, 2516 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City.
Unicoi County was listed earlier this week as among the top 10 of Tennessee’s 95 counties for early turnout. The county has recorded a 48.6% turnout rate for the early voting period.
As of Monday afternoon, Unicoi County had a total of 5,472 early votes. Of that number, 417 were absentee mail ballots.
Unicoi County recorded a total of 4,126 ballots during the entire early voting period for the 2016 presidential election.
Early voting in Unicoi County is being conducted today at the Election Commission office at 106 Nolichucky Ave., Erwin, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
In Carter County, 10,295 early ballots were collected by Monday afternoon. That is 482 more votes than the totals recorded in the early voting period for the last presidential election.
That number includes 8,858 votes cast in person at the Carter County Election Commission office, 116 Holston Ave., Elizabethton.
The final day of early voting will be held there from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Johnson County reported a total of 4,752 early votes cast by late Monday. That includes 438 returned absentee ballots.
Early voting is being conducted from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at the Johnson County Election Commission office, 158 Election Ave., Mountain City.