Tennessee’s early voting period for the May 3 primary begins Wednesday and ends April 28.
Early voting sites in Carter, Sullivan and Washington counties will be closed April 15 for Good Friday. Meanwhile, the Unicoi County Election Commission will be open Friday for early voting.
Tennesseans must show a valid form of photo identification when they go to vote early. Acceptable identification includes a Tennessee driver’s license (even one that has expired) a U.S. passport, a state or federal government photo ID and a Tennessee gun carry permit.
College student IDs are not accepted.
Early Voting In Carter County
• The Carter County Election Commission, 116 Holston Ave., Elizabethon.
Wednesday-April 28
Closed Good Friday
Weekdays 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Saturdays 9 a.m.-Noon
Early Voting In Sullivan County
• Sullivan County Election Commission, 3258 Tenn. Highway 126, Suite 103, Blountville.
Wednesday-April 28
Closed Good Friday
Weekdays 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Saturdays 9 a.m.-Noon
• Civic Auditorium, 1550 Fort Henry Drive, Kingsport.
April 21-28
Weekdays 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Saturday 9 a.m.-Noon
• Slater Center, 325 McDowell St., Bristol.
April 21-28
Weekdays 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Saturday 9 a.m.-Noon
Early Voting In Unicoi County
• Unicoi County Election Commission, 105 Nolichucky Ave., Erwin.
Wednesday-April 28
Weekdays 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Saturdays 9 a.m.-Noon
Early Voting in Washington County
• The Heritage Center, 161 Molly Grace Lane, Jonesborough.
April 13-28
Closed Good Friday
Weekdays 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Saturday 9 a.m.-Noon
• Crossroad Christian Church, 1300 Suncrest Drive, Gray.
April 18-28
Monday-Tuesday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m
Thursday-Friday: 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.
Wednesday and Saturday: 9 a.m.-Noon
• East Tennessee State University’s D.P. Culp Center, Johnson City.
April 18-22
Weekdays 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Freedom Hall Civic Center, 1320 Pactolas Road, Johnson City.
April 18-28
Weekdays 9 a.m-5 p.m.
Saturday 9 a.m.-Noon