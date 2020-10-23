Tennessee continues to set records for early voting with more than a million of the state’s residents already marking their ballots for the Nov. 3 presidential election.
The early voting period, which began on Oct. 14, ends Thursday. Tennesseans also have until 5 p.m. Tuesday to request an absentee mail-in ballot from their local Election Commission office.
State officials say 1,085,384 Tennesseans have cast their ballots during the first six days of early voting. That represents a 47% increase of in-person and absentee mail voters compared to the same period in 2016.
“At this rate, we are on pace to break the state’s previous early voting turnout record, set during the last presidential election,” state Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins said in a news release earlier this week.
Washington County reported 23,552 early votes cast by Thursday afternoon. That number includes 3,993 absentee mail ballots that have been returned to the Washington County Election Commission.
As of Wednesday, the county had already recorded 5,641 more votes for the Nov. 3 election than it did for the entire early voting period of the 2016 presidential election.
Washington County’s single busiest day was Wednesday, with a total of 3,085 ballots cast at its three early voting sites.
Washington County is offering early voting weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the former Ace Hardware building, 220 N. Second Ave., Jonesborough; the Johnson City Fire Station 8, 106 Gray Commons Area, Gray; and the former Princeton Arts Center building, 2516 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City.
Unicoi County was listed earlier this week as among the top 5% of Tennessee’s 95 counties for early turnout.
Sarah Fain, the Unicoi County administrator of elections, said 3,956 of her county’s 11,254 registered voters had cast early ballots by noon Thursday.
“In 2016, we counted 4,800 early votes,” Fain said. “By the end of today, we will have already voted 4,000 people with six days left to go in early voting.”
That number includes 350 mail-in ballots that have been returned to her office.
Early voting in Unicoi County is being conducted at the Election Commission office at 106 Nolichucky Ave., Erwin, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, with polling on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.
The hours next week will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
In Carter County, election officials expect to see early voting numbers for the November election to top the 11,000 votes recorded in 2016. As of Wednesday, the county had voted a total of 6,199, which includes 1,181 absentee ballots returned.
Carter County’s biggest one-day total came Monday with 846 votes cast.
Early voting is being conducted at the Carter County Election Commission office, 116 Holston Ave., Elizabethton, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays, and 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday.
Johnson County reported a total of 3,113 early votes cast by late Wednesday. That includes 367 returned absentee ballots.
Early voting is being conducted at the Johnson County Election Commission office, 158 Election Ave., Mountain City. The hours for voting are 8 a.m to 5 p.m. weekdays (except Monday, when the hours will be from 8 a.m to 6 p.m.), and between 8 a.m. and noon on Saturday.