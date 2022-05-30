Washington County will be offering evening voting hours for one day of the week during the early voting period of the county’s next election.
Dana Jones, the county’s administrator of elections, said the Washington County Election Commission has agreed to set early voting hours between noon and 7 p.m. on Mondays during the 14-day early voting period for the Aug. 4 election.
Early voting for the county general election and state primary will begin on July 15. Early voting will be conducted from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the rest of the work week and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
Jones said the change to the early voting hours on Mondays is to give voters who work between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. “a little extra time” to take advantage of the early voting period.
She said a third of the complaints her office has taken from voters address voting hours.
“Otherwise they have to wait until Saturday to vote early or vote on Election Day when the polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.,” she said.
Jones said election officials now have the technology to track the most popular polling times among voters. She said numbers from the May 3 primary show that between 20% to 30% of early votes were cast between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Election officials hope the evening voting hours on Mondays will help improve Washington County’s low voter turnout, which was just 15% in the last election.
That means 13,160 of the county’s 86,001 registered voters cast a ballot in the May primary. Of that number, 12,863 votes were cast in the Republican primary and 304 in the Democratic primary.
“We are going to do what is right for the voters of Washington County,” Jones said.
Early Voting Sites In Washington County Are:
• The Heritage Center, 161 Molly Grayce Lane, Jonesborough.
• Crossroad Christian Church, 1300 Suncrest Drive, Gray.
• East Tennessee State University’s D.P. Culp Center, Johnson City.
• Freedom Hall Civic Center, 1320 Pactolas Road, Johnson City.