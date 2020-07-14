Early voting for the Aug. 6 election, which features contested primaries for Congress and state legislative offices, begins Friday.
The early voting period in Tennessee ends on Aug. 1.
The ballot also includes the county general election, which in Washington County finds voters deciding contested races for constable and the Board of Education. Incumbent Scott Buckingham is unopposed for Washington County assessor of property.
Early voting will be conducted in Washington County at three locations on Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday. Voting on Saturdays will be held from 9 a.m. to noon.
Those early voting sites are:
- The former Ace Hardware building, 220 N. Second Ave., Jonesborough.
- The Johnson City Fire Station 8, 106 Gray Commons Area, Gray.
- The former Princeton Arts Center building, 2516 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City.
The last day to request an absentee by mail ballot is July 30. As a result of of an order by the Davidson County Chancery Court, any registered voter in Tennessee who does not wish to vote in-person because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is eligible to request an absentee ballot by mail.
Washington County election officials are reminding residents online that “face coverings are required while entering county public buildings.”
The Aug. 6 ballot includes 16 Republicans and three Democrats vying to succeed retiring U.S. Rep. Phil Roe, R-Johnson City, in Tennessee’s 1st District, as well as 15 Republicans and five Democrats seeking to succeed retiring U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn.
There are also state primaries for the General Assembly on the ballot. In the 6th District, incumbent Rep. Micah Van Huss, R-Jonesborough, faces challenger Tim Hicks, a Washington County homebuilder.
State Rep. Matthew Hill, R-Jonesborough, is being challenged in the 7th District by Jonesborough businesswoman Rebecca Keefauver Alexander.
Voters in Tennessee can find their early voting and Election Day voting precincts, as well as locate their legislative districts and view sample ballots by going online at govotetn.com. Tennesseans can also check on their registration status at this site.
Sample ballots for Washington County can also be viewed at wcecoffice.com/sample-ballots/.
Election officials are reminding Tennesseans voting early or on Election Day to bring a valid photo identification with them to the polls. Driver’s licenses or photo IDs issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, by state government or by the federal government are allowed — even if they are expired.
College student IDs are not accepted.
The League of Women Voters of Northeast Tennessee issued a statement advising “voters to become knowledgeable about the requirements and options for voting in the 2020 elections.” Joy Fulkerson, league president, suggests citizens develop a voting plan that will ensure they arrive at the polls with the information they need to cast a vote.
The group encourages Tennesseans to vote early if possible, either in person or by absentee ballot. Doing so possibly spares polling places from extra-long lines on Election Day, and election officials say it’s also more convenient for the voter.
The league is also reminding voters they can find the absentee mail ballot request form and process information at govotetn.com. The form is available at the Washington County Election Office in the county courthouse in Jonesborough.