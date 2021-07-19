ELIZABETHTON — Seth Whitehead, 14, is working on a project that is not only important in his own life, but also should have an impact on the community.
It is a project he is undertaking as a key part of his effort to become an Eagle Scout. Even more important, his project is designed to help a community remember four young men who died while working to defend the town of Hampton from a forest fire on Jenkins Mountain on Feb. 27, 1954.
Whitehead said the four who were killed include 15-year-old Robert Simerly, a volunteer with the Hampton/Valley Forge Volunteer Fire Department, and three employees of the Tennessee Division of Forestry: Herman Carden, Kenneth Pierce, and Jerry Woods. All three were 19 years old. Somehow, most people in the community have no knowledge of the tragedy, and Whitehead wants to change that by leading an effort to raise funds to purchase a memorial for the four young men.
“Nothing currently exists for these brave men who died protecting our community,” Whitehead said. “I do not want my generation and future generations to forget the sacrifice of these brave men who died protecting it.
To raise the money for the memorial, Whitehead has been preparing to host a car show at the State Line Drive-In on U.S. Highway 19E in Elizabethton on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The registration fee is a donation to the planned memorial.
Whitehead certainly understands the dangerous role that members of the Tennessee Division of Forestry play during forest fires. His father is Capt. Greg Whitehead, a fire investigator with the division. But he and his dad were like most in the community and were unaware of the tragedy from nearly 70 years ago. That is, they were unaware until another Division of Forestry member, James Heaton, told them the story.
Heaton said he had been seeking to make the public aware of the four young men since he learned the story back in 2005. He received a key piece of advice in 2018 — he learned that other memorials to fallen firefighters were the result of Eagle Scout projects. It was especially good advice because “we had a potential Eagle Scout in house.” He told Seth about the tragedy and about his desire to see the men remembered. Seth was eager to devote his Eagle Scout project to the effort and Heaton has become a project coach.
Whitehead has been involved in Scouting nearly all of his life, starting as a Cub Scout back in elementary school. He went through all the Cub Scout ranks and then joined the Boy Scouts. He is now a Life Scout in Troop 516 in Elizabethton, under the direction of scoutmaster Ricki Dykes. Whitehead is a recent graduate of T.A. Dugger Junior High School and will be a freshman at Elizabethton High School when the new academic year begins next month.
Greg Whitehead said his son has learned a lot of valuable lessons from trying to create a memorial for the heroes. “He has learned about finances and businesses,” Whitehead said. When they decided to raise funds through a car show, they planned the logistics and Seth went door-to-door to businesses to get door prizes. They contacted the Carter County Car Club and the other car clubs in the region, inviting them to participate.
Money raised by the Eagle Scout project will be used to place a group of stone monuments located at a piece of ground at the Hampton/Valley Forge Volunteer Fire Department. That parcel of land provides a view of nearby Jenkins Mountain and the spot where the four young men died. “The monument will honor the bravery and valor of all four of these fallen heroes,” Whitehead said.
The memorial will consist of two stone monuments, four smaller foot stones, and one informational stone. The first will be a stone bench engraved with the names and ages of the fallen firefighters, plus the name and date of the fire. This monument will also have the logos of the Boy Scouts of America, the Tennessee Division of Forestry, and the Hampton/Valley Forge Volunteer Fire Department, along with the words engraved “Seth Whitehead’s Eagle Scout Project (date), Troop 516, Elizabethton, TN.”
The second monument will be placed approximately 3-5 feet from the bench and will be a slanted stone monument with an outline picture of Jenkins Mountain that the bench is facing. An “arrow” will mark the spot where the tragedy took place. It will include a quote from Isaiah 6:8 “Also I heard the voice of the Lord, saying, Whom shall I send and who will give for us? Then said I, Here am I; send me” will be engraved in honor of the young men who went that day to protect the community.
The four foot stones with the names of each firefighter will be placed directly in front of the slanted stone monument, along with an information stone about the fire.
Greg Whitehead said the monuments are expected to cost around $5,000. He said 100% of the proceeds will go to the project and if more money is raised than is needed for the memorial, he said the additional money will be contributed to the Hampton/Valley Forge Volunteer Fire Department.