Tennessee's new state budget includes $10 million to turn the old Boones Creek Elementary School into a dual enrollment Tennessee College of Applied Technology satellite campus.
The funding will be used — along with $5 million already designated for the project — to transform the now-closed school off Christian Church Road into a “middle college” program that will allow students to earn TCAT certification in fields such as welding, plumbing and carpentry while they are still attending high school.
“This means a student can graduate with a high school diploma and a certificate in any vocation taught at the TCAT,” state Rep. Tim Hicks, R-Gray, said. “Because of the growth of new businesses coming to Tennessee, it’s important for our students to become work-ready.”
Hicks and state Sen. Rusty Crowe, R-Johnson City, were sponsors of bills backed by Gov. Bill Lee to expand both TCAT and career and technical education programs across Tennessee. One such measure is being called the “Give Hope Protection Act.”
It will create a pilot program for such dual-enrollment middle college programs at TCAT campuses in Boones Creek, Elizabethton and Kingsport.
Crowe said Carter County officials are working on a deal to expand the TCAT in Elizabethton to offer middle college courses. He said the new program is “exciting news” to both educators and business leaders alike.
“This is historic legislation,” Crowe said.
Hicks said the middle college program will create “new opportunities” for Tennesseans between the ages of 16 and 24. He said current statistics show that 12.6% of teen and young adults in that age bracket in Tennessee neither go to school or to work. That amounts to nearly 30,000 individuals in the Memphis area alone.
State officials say the new measure encourages TCATs across the state to offer middle college programs in partnership with local school systems.
Washington County school leaders officially signed a lease-to-own agreement with the state in December to transform the old Boones Creek school into a satellite campus for the TCAT in Elizabethton. Hicks said the plan is to begin classes at the renovated campus in spring 2023.
The middle college program also allows TCAT dual-enrollment and nontraditional students to take advantage of state lottery scholarships to help pay for their vocational education.
The age limit will be dropped to 24 to qualify as a nontraditional student in the program. The state also allows veterans, single parents and former foster children to qualify for state scholarships.
Aid will be increased for freshmen and sophomores from $1,750 to $2,250 a semester. Scholarships for juniors and seniors will be increased from $2,250 to $2,850 per semester.
Hicks said those amounts have not been increased since 2008.
State scholarship aid for a student attending a two-year institution will be increased from $1,500 to $1,600 a semester.
“I’m very pleased with the direction the state is going and with the speed we are getting there,” Hicks said.