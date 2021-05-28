Chris Connelly was a son, brother and father, and he was killed execution-style over $150 by a man he’d only known for one week.
“He had a heart of gold,” Greg Connelly said about his son.
The elder Connelly gave a victim impact statement Friday after the man who killed Chris Connelly pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.
Aaron Story, 35, was originally charged and indicted on a first-degree murder charge, but his attorney, Darcee Kubisiak, was able to negotiate the charge down to a second-degree murder charge for a lesser sentence.
Second-degree murder is a Class A felony, like first-degree murder, but carries a shorter sentence. First-degree murder is an automatic life sentence while second-degree murder has a range of 15 to 25 years in prison.
Story was sentenced to 20 years and must serve at least 85% because in most cases that have 100 percent service requirement, inmates can earn up to 15% off their sentence for good behavior.
Chris Connelly, originally portrayed by Washington County Sheriff’s investigators as homeless and estranged from his family, was nothing like that description, his father said.
“He didn’t have his own home, but he wasn’t homeless,” Greg Connelly said. He said his son was just trying to help Story out by finding a source for drugs.
“This was a senseless act ... over what a family of four would pay for dinner at Red Lobster,” Greg Connelly said.
In his statement in open court, the elder Connelly said his son’s daughter just graduated from high school.
“It’s been three years coming … we are Chris’ voice that you have silenced,” he said. “You only knew Chris for a week … his smile lit up a room when he walked in.”
During the time Criminal Court Judge Stacy Street was taking the guilty plea, Connelly’s father, mother, brother, sister, oldest daughter and another relative kept themselves in check, but the pain on their faces was obvious, and some couldn’t stop the tears.
They all wore black t-shirts that said “Justice For Chris” and had his photo on them.
Connelly’s body was found dumped at a Buffalo Mountain hiking trail head June 2, 2018, by a woman walking her dog at the Lone Oak trail. Court documents said he was found shot in the back of the head and partially clothed in the wooded area near the trail.
Attempting to trace the hours preceding his death, investigators said they discovered he had been seen with Story and another man. An affidavit said Story told police Connelly was shot while the two men fought after attempting to track down a third man to whom Story gave $150 in exchange for cocaine, but never received the drugs.
Story said Connelly was one of the brokers of the bad deal, and it was he who initiated the altercation in the woods that ended in his death.
Greg Connelly said his son’s murder had caused a tremendous strain on his 43-year marriage to his wife, but he wasn’t willing to allow Story’s action to break that up.
“I’m not giving up 43 years for you,” he said. “You have condemned us to hell as we can never forgive you. This was an evil, senseless act.”