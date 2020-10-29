Approximately two decades ago, the first Drug Task Force was created in the four-county First Judicial District and eventually became a model for their jurisdictions to prosecute drug cases.
Fast forward to today and the DTF became obsolete as more agencies pulled their officers assigned to the unit so they could concentrate specifically on their own jurisdiction. It got down to only one person, the DTF director, trying to keep the agency from toppling, but ultimately it did just that.
Since District Attorney General Ken Baldwin took office, he has worked up a new DTF model that will bring agencies back into the fold, so to speak, but still working in their respective jurisdictions.
“The whole idea was to set up a specialized unit to just conduct drug buys and investigations,” Baldwin said. “Everybody of various law enforcement entities assigned an agent to the DTF, a building was rented and the agents worked out of that building.”
Agents for the DTF came from law enforcement agencies within the judicial district.
“We had 12-15 or more agents assigned to the DTF. The model was these agents would work up informants and send them out, wire them up, to places they could make buys, We’d indict (the dealer) and prosecute them.”
But over the years, with manpower shortages or other reasons, area departments stopped assigning officers to the multi-jurisdictional agency.
“These buys happened through all the counties. It worked really well for a long time. Seizures was something that occurred a lot ... cars, money, a variety of things would be seized, and that was also a source of funding.”
But some agency leaders felt they were not getting enough benefit from the DTF and chose to keep their investigator in their own jurisdiction.
“There would be a split of the money between the dtf and the agencies; some years ago agencies decided they could do their own investigations and they didn’t have to be part of the DTF,” Baldwin said.
There was only one agent working for the DTF when Baldwin took office. Without agents to conduct investigations, the agency went from prosecuting numerous cases to basically none, he said.
“We didn’t have 12-15 agents anymore because the various agencies didn't want to assign officers to the DTF. They wanted to work solely in their jurisdiction. It just wasn’t working,” anymore.
“When I took office, I had a choice of keeping the DTF or come up with something new. We came up with something new and it’s a two-faceted model.
The recreated DTF will work drug cases, but officers assigned to the unit will remain within their own jurisdiction unless an investigation crosses county lines. Baldwin said agencies are on board with the new setup.
“Everybody’s going to join back up. We don't have a building and all the agents will be working in their various agencies where they’re now working.”
But what makes this DTF different is a new way to track drug dealers. As technology has advanced in the law enforcement field, more tools are at their disposal.
“We're acquiring a new computer system that will allow us to put data in that will give us information about drug traffickers,” Baldwin said. “We located the DTF office in the DA’s office in Washington County., and I appointed Matt Keller to be the director.”
Keller, once a Johnson City police officer, now works for the DA’s office as an investigator.
“He’s a highly competent, fabulous investigator. And he did a whole lot of drug work. We also had what amounts to bookkeeper working for the DTF out of my office,” he said.
Part of Keller’s duties will be to start building a database with special computer programming that will allow agencies throughout the district quickly determine if someone has previously been charged with selling drugs. That tracking information can be used to build drug conspiracy cases, Baldwin said.
“We’ll be entering data into the computer system and over time we’ll build a database which will help us determine who is doing drug trafficking. “It’s going to take time to create this database. We’re hoping to have the system up in the next couple of weeks,” he said. “We’ve been working on this well over year.”
Each county commission must give approval to the new agency and law enforcement entities must agree to sign a memorandum of understanding to participate. Baldwin said only one agency, the Mountain City Police Department, had declined to join the new venture.
“I would think we should be up and running and agencies have their officers assigned by the first of the year,” Baldwin said. ”They’re just working drugs as they encounter them in their jurisdiction.”